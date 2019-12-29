advertisement

EDMONTON – In 2019, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney fared well in his promise to get a substantive policy approved by the former MDP government.

In 2020, the goal of the United Conservative Party leader will be to withdraw his signature promises to bring more jobs, strengthen the economy, get more pipelines and balance the books in three years.

It will have to do so as Albertans accrue higher tuition costs, school and municipal fees stemming from Kenney’s first budget, while public sector workers promise to put pressure on layoffs and layoffs. of work.

Kenney says the goal is to communicate the message but not lose resolve.

“I haven’t spent all this work in the last three years, working to unite (the Conservative Progressive and Wildrose parties), two warring factions – all this work, to sit in this office and head a broken status quo., “Kenney said in a year-end interview.

“I’ve appreciated that there will be protest when we try to restore fiscal equilibrium in Alberta or focus on private sector economic growth.”

On the way to winning the April election, Kenney pledged swift action to free an oil and gas-based economy that he said was falling into slump because of federal policies, foreign-funded activism and tax hikes and NDP tariffs.

The change was swift and annoying as Kenney, facing former Prime Minister Rachel Notley as the opposition leader, sparked insults and accusations in a row at two legislative sessions.

The UCP ended the NDP’s carbon tax on gasoline and home heating, saying it did not help the environment but damaged the economy. This tax will be replaced in the new year with a federal one.

The NDP corporate income tax hike will go into the new year, down 10 percent from 12, and eventually cut to eight percent.

The NDP minimum wage increases for youth were cut to help them get the most out of them. Reconstruction of the comprehensive NDP education curriculum has been halted and is under review.

A publicly funded superlab for drug testing was thrown out. NDP workplace rules and insurance coverage for farms were adjusted, excluding minor operations.

The NDP’s long-term plan to transfer the electricity system to a capacity market was rejected.

While the NDP focused on public health care delivery, Kenney’s UCP is seeking more private public care delivery to reduce waiting lists.

The NDP freezes public sector staff but avoids deep cuts. However, this spring, nurses and health care workers have been warned that layoffs could come.

The NDP has accused the UCP of ruling for its own benefit, rewarding boarding friends by lowering corporate tax and firing election guards who had investigated the party. They say voters are sucked in a bait and switch, given Kenney promised to continue current education and health care funding as before, failing to match the October budget with money and inflation and population growth.

The UCP has seen the latest sag popularity poll numbers.

But Kenney said he expects to transport more oil by rail, eventually getting more through the Line 3 project to Wisconsin and the Trans Mountain extension off British Columbia. And a weaker, more effective public service and a balanced budget will be to raise the economy to remove all shipping.

The government should continue to communicate not what, but why, Kenney said.

“That’s what conservatives are often not good at. Usually, we put a green shade on our eyes and sharpen our pencils to add the amounts and don’t explain why we’re doing this.

“If people see the benefits of reform, after all, they will support it. But if you are bothered by entrenched opposition, then why are you even bothering?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2019.

