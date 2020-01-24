advertisement

Kenneth Vermeer has only been in training camp for a week, but it’s already clear that the seasoned Dutch goalkeeper has a real chance to make Los Angeles Football Club 2020 a stronger club.

Vermeer, who has attended only three training sessions since arriving in Los Angeles on Monday, spoke to the media for the first time on Friday before LAFC’s first season-up game against Uruguayan club Peñarol. The 34-year-old says that his transition to the City of Angels will be smooth due to the amount of time he has spent on vacation in Southern California in the past. Due to his decision making, communication skills and excellent footwork, the former goalkeeper of Feyenoord and Ajax was the best LAFC goalkeeper in season three.

“LAFC is a wonderful team, a wonderful club. I saw them last season and they were amazing in their way of playing. I like to play like that. When the club came to me, I was surprised, but also happy, ”said Vermeer after training on Friday. “Not many Dutch goalkeepers came to the MLS and it was a really good chance for me. My decision was already clear. ”

Vermeer previously played with Feyenoord for six years and Ajax for nine years. Vermeer sees a new challenge and a new chapter in his career at the Los Angeles Football Club, but he has recently shown that he can achieve a high level of performance in good health. Vermeer was Feyenoord’s best goalkeeper choice last season and the Dutch national team called him up for training in October. An injury his former club suffered shortly before the camp started cost him the opportunity.

“[Vermeer is] an experienced goalkeeper, [he is] still very athletic. He is dynamic. He has saved a lot. If you are a goalkeeper for Ajax, it also means that you fit really well and play with your feet”, said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley on Friday, “I know how excited he is to be here; he impressed John by watching us play and knowing about our team. He came in and a simple guy who everyone can get to know. ”

Vermeer has only participated in a few complete exercises since joining LAFC, but he has already impressed an experienced member of the LAFC backline with his communication skills during his limited training time.

“In the beginning, the first thing I noticed about Kenneth in the field was his ability to communicate. It offers direction. He’s not just trying to pump you up, he’s giving you information. If you accept it, it will really help you. He tells you where a guy is, how far he is from you and where to turn, ”said defender Jordan Harvey. “If you have someone back there who can see the whole field and can communicate this in a way that you can tackle quickly, that’s huge.”

Vermeer said that prior to signing, he had not determined what role he would play for LAFC in the front office and that he was ready to take the lead role in training. Whether he starts on the first day or not, Vermeer brings a wealth of experience to the LAFC goalkeeper position. During his career, Vermeer has won five Eredivisie titles, three Johan Cruijff Shields and two KNVB Cups, a competition similar to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Vermeer’s experience and leadership skills will benefit the younger goalkeepers and the LAFC in general as the club prepares for its trip to the CONCACAF Champions League next month. His resume suggests that he will be in goal from day one, but like all LAFC starters, Vermeer still has to prove himself in training.

“In theory, he comes in and you look at everything he did and say that there is a good chance for him to be number one. How we deal with the training every day, how the boys try Pushing each other to get better is really important to us, “said Bradley.” I don’t think we have a guy that we put on the board and say number one. Lets see what happens. Usually the boys appreciate that and the best prove themselves. ”

