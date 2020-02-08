advertisement

Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams posted straight wins to give the United States Federal Team a 2-0 lead over Latvia on Friday in Everett, Wash.

Kenin, ranked seventh in the world after winning the Australian Open, outscored Anastasia Sevastova 6-2, 6-2 before Williams slipped Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

The best-of-five series will conclude Saturday with two matchup matches and one doubles match. The winning team will be one of the 12 countries competing in the Fed Cup finals, April 14-19 in Budapest, Hungary.

Champion defender France, host of Hungary plus Australia and Czech Republic already have confirmed spots in the final. The other eight countries will be filled by teams that qualify for matches worldwide on Friday and Saturday.

Kenin was rarely threatened in her 69-minute match, saving the only break point she faced.

Williams ’match featured a player-to-player outage in each group, but Williams prevailed despite putting only 48 percent of its first serve in the game.

In the next Fed Cup action on Friday, Germany was the only road team to come out with a 2-0 lead, jumping ahead of Brazil in Florianopolis.

In addition to the United States, three other host teams built a 2-0 lead: Spain, against Japan, in Cartagena; Switzerland, against Canada, at Biel; and Slovakia, against Great Britain; in Bratislava.

The visiting Netherlands and Belarus are at 1-1 level in The Hague. Romania’s host is 1-1 with Russia at Cluj-Napoca, and Belgium and Kazakhstan’s visit are even 1-1 at Kortrijk.

The most startling result of the day was Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the 10th-ranked player in the world, committing 50 errors in a 6-0, 6-3 loss to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ranks 78th. .

