MELBOURNE, Australia – Already in 1987, eleven years before the birth of the new Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, her parents left Moscow for New York City to escape the Soviet Union and live in the United States because she, like her father Alex, did stated it: “You want to see the world. You want a better future for your children. “

Alex took English classes and attended a computer school during the day. At night he drove to a car service and tried to understand the operator’s radio instructions.

“It was very difficult,” he says now, “but it’s amazing what you do if you have to survive.”

The family returned to Russia shortly before Sofia was born, so that grandma and other relatives could help with the baby. The Kenins returned to New York a few months later. Finally, they settled in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Sofia found her calling in the driveway of her home at the age of three and a half.

“I didn’t like any other toy. I always liked to play with balls and rackets. So my father said,” Let’s try and play. “Obviously I had great hand-eye coordination. I saw that I was really different was different than other players, “she said, speaking to a small group of reporters after Saturday turned to Sunday at Melbourne Park.” And people said, “You know she’s really special. Something about her . “… and look where I am.”

Indeed, take a look at where and who she is: Grand Slam Trophy owner and likely number 7 – currently the tallest American – when the WTA rankings are released on Monday.

Kenin won the last four games of the final in Melbourne Park with some courage in the decisive moments and defeated the two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza with 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2.

A key sequence determined the result.

Kenin faced three breakpoints when he hit the third set at 2-all, Love-40. All she did was an ace and four basic strokes at the end of an IPO, all of which took 11 or more shots.

“She got something incredible,” said Alex Kenin, his daughter’s coach, and called her “Sonya,” the Russian nickname for Sofia.

In total, Kenin converted five of six breakpoints and deleted ten of Muguruza’s twelve.

“Especially in the important moments, I think,” said Muguruza, “she came out with winners.”

Muguruza said she thought Kenin had mastered the emotions of a big debut well and didn’t seem to show any nervousness. However, Alex Kenin said he could say earlier the day his child was nervous about seeing “tears in her eyes” and “trying to hold it back”.

The win made Kenin the youngest Australian Open winner since 2008 when Maria Sharapova – someone else with Russian roots whose game was grown on the Florida courts – was 20 years old.

Kenin will also be the youngest American to make her top 10 debut since Serena Williams was 20 in 2002.

It was a win against Williams in the third round of the 2019 French Open, up to this week Kenin’s biggest run in a Grand Slam tournament.

She won her first three tour level titles last season and hit the top 20.

However, this is completely new territory.

Kenin may have been overlooked by some earlier when younger Americans like 15-year-old Coco Gauff and 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova made violent attacks on majors and attracted the full attention.

But other players knew what Kenin can do.

And she did. She has proven it to the world by coming back from defeat in the fourth round of this week to take out Gauff. by deleting a total of four setpoints while leaving current No. 1 behind and reigning French Open champion Ash Barty in the semi-finals; By ignoring the fact that she was “absolutely devastated” after losing the opening set to Muguruza, a former number 1 winner of Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Her forehand and backhand are reliable, her drop shots and lobs are terrific, her ball retrieval is top notch.

But what does Kenin consider your best attribute on a tennis court?

“The fight in me,” she said. “I don’t think you can teach that. I feel like you have to have it. You have to have that belief and passion.”

She often calls Serena Williams her role model (as so many tennis players do today).

Kenin also says that she “copied a few people” for various aspects of her playing style.

“I looked up to Maria Sharapova, Anna Kournikova. I followed her matches when I was little. I feel like I feel lively. I saw what it was like,” said Kenin.

“Yes, that definitely helped me. I have part of the Russian stuff in me, the struggle and the force that I have. I’m just trying to be confident and do what I do best, ”she said, adding,“ And I thank my parents for giving me the American dream. “

That thug Kenin wielded out of frustration against Muguruza out of frustration – and sometimes dropped or even kicked?

It was painted red, white, and blue.

