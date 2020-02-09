advertisement

Black, large sleeves and lots of leather dominated the front row at the Longchamp Show in NYFW today. When it comes to shoe trends, last season’s favorites seem to show no signs of slowing down, as both knee high and combat boots are still popular with celebrities.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s shoes at the Longchamp Fall 2020 NYFW show.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner arrived in a black turtleneck and combined it with leather pants from the brand. For the shoes, the model combined the ensemble with knee-high black boots from the same collection. The figure-hugging silhouette of the shoe ensures a balanced look with culotte-style shorts. The boots were on a block heel.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Luka Sabbat also opted for a leather-covered look and combined a jacket with matching trousers. He wore a plain white t-shirt underneath and adorned the ensemble with a Longchamp belt bag. Sabbath cleaned his outfit with black combat boots for his shoes.

Storm Reid arrived in a somewhat more colorful ensemble with a black longchamp vest with trimmed sleeves and an embroidered maxi skirt in Burgundy at the runway show. As footwear, she wore a pair of pointed black boots. Reid was also given a handbag from the brand.

Check out Kendall Jenner’s style development.

Want more?

Baja East brings “Desert Disco Drag” onto the runway with crystals, bangs and a Brother Vellies Boot Collab

Miley Cyrus makes a striking statement with so many accessories in Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 Front Row

Jennifer Lopez shines in a sparkling collar that matches her heels in Tom Ford’s front row

advertisement