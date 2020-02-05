advertisement

The old saying goes: “No white after Labor Day” – but Kendall Jenner releases the color in February.

The 24-year-old model was white from head to toe when she took to the streets in Miami today. Jenner combined a white tank top with high-waisted trousers with an asymmetrical zip.

Jenner wore a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Chuck 70 sneakers on his feet. The Chuck 70 is made of durable canvas with thick rubber bushes and OrthoLite cushioning. The shoes cost $ 85 at Nordstrom.com.

Jenner completed her look with dark sunglasses and a Gucci mini pocket.

The star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is hardly the only one who violates the “No White After Labor Day” rule. Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were also spotted in color long after the beginning of September.

“If you feel good, look good, and have confidence [know after Labor Day], please do so,” celebrity stylist Adam Ballheim told FN. “Summer weather continues after Labor Day, and summer can do that too.”

Since the end of her Adidas message, Jenner has been pretty agnostic about choosing her sneakers, choosing silhouettes from a number of brands, including Three Stripes, Converse, and Nike. The A-Lister was also spotted in Yeezy sandals, Celine boots, and Amina Muaddi pumps, further proof that she is ready to mix things up.

