Kendall Jenner wanted to show the world that she is not one of the highest paid models in the world because yes and a video of her on Instagram has gone viral because of the sexy of the older Jenner sisters.

And is that Kendall Jenner shows up in the recording with a very short bikini and focuses on a mirror as she turns and focuses on her butt? A very convincing picture that surprised the fans of the model.

It is not the first time that Kendall has made a similar video, and it is that the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows very well what is called attention on social networks.

The most profitable sister on Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is accumulating followers and dollars alike, although it appears that the head of the family has recently disappeared Kim Kardashian who is surpassed by the Jenner sisters.

Kylie Jenner Kim has already surpassed Instagram followers and Kendall Jenner is the one who makes more money through this social network.

And the American model is the third person in the world to generate more benefits on Instagram than Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi if they submit more than 14 million euros annually.

Kendall Jenner is raffled off by the big brands on Instagram and receives more than half a million euros for advertising on the profile of the American model and socialites. It is a reef!

