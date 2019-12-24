advertisement

Much has been said in Kendall Jenner’s last days. Of course, in contrast to what is common with the model and sister Kim KardashianThe comments on social networks weren’t exactly positive. But on the contrary.

And there are quite a few who bring charges Kendall for his figure. In recent weeks, several photos have appeared on social networks that have brought many people to see. “Kendall Jenner has a problem. “

The model preferred not to step on the rag and continue with her own. He knows that anything controversial is always welcome in networks and is a breeding ground for his haters. So he decided to stay outside.

advertisement

Kendall Jenner’s picture

However, the most loyal defenders have decided to publish and distribute an image that has filled all the networks and forums through which the image is already praising and complimenting Jenner,

And it’s like the photo, like many of those who have seen it, say, ” most of Kendall’s animals, ” We can see how Jenner Doesn’t seem to have a problem with the cold and the low temperatures when posing in a bikini.

Indeed, any excuse is good for Kendall too brag about the “big one Guy “That many of those who follow her say that he has. A photo bomb that, as expected, did nothing but race to where it is going.

“As much as they say that she is too thin, it seems to me that they have a great body.” “Bestial,” “Sister Kardashian is the best guy.” you want, but the truth is there are a lot of scandals. “ or “What this girl is from another planet” These are just a few of the many comments on this.

Comment that Kendall become never But on the contrary. Jenner has decided to take a break and enjoy the Christmas vacation without worrying about her haters.

advertisement