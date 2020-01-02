advertisement

Kendall Jenner called with a familiar face in the new year.

The New York Post reports that 24-year-old supermodel and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons has met Attico in Philadelphia, which the 76ers Point Guard is said to have rented out for a New Year’s Eve party, according to TMZ.

He and Jenner arrived together at 11:30 p.m. and met the night owls for the entertaining party.

media_cameraKendall Jenner getting off with Ben Simmons in Mexico. Image: delivery

Jenner and Simmons, 23, have been fueling rumors of reconciliation since early December when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to the city of brotherly love for Simmons’ game.

Jenner, who was first connected in May 2018, is said to have dumped Simmons after a year together in May.

After the breakup, Jenner is said to have been with Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma while Simmons reportedly moved on with Australian model Talia Richman.

media_cameraKendall Jenner supports Ben Simmons. Image: Twitter

Before Simmons, Jenner had a relationship with Blake Griffin, the Pistons striker.

A Jenner employee did not immediately return the post’s request for comment.

