Bye separation! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together as a couple and here are the details of their reconciliation.

Like her brother Kourtney Kardashian, who is no longer hiding from Younes Bendjima, Kendall Jenner has re-established a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. Last May the two lovebirds separated and decided to give themselves a second chance. In mid-December 2019, the top model was also seen at one of her sweetheart’s basketball games. Nothing more was needed to panic the fans. Today we learn more about this surprise review. “They broke up because it was difficult to continue their relationship because they had a lot to do. But they kept in touch, their separation was never messy, so there was no resentment between them, Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben in Philadelphia in recent weeks. Whenever she can, she goes there to see it. “ a source told E! News.

