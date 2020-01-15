advertisement

Ken Jennings participated in the “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” edition on Tuesday and had the chance to win the title crown. He was successful.

Jennings dominated the first game of the night, scoring 65,600 points. James Holzhauer finished second with 34,181, while Brad Rutter ended the first game with 0.

Thanks to a clutch daily double in the second game, Holzhauer still had the chance to make up the difference. Unfortunately he missed in Final Jeopardy – and thus eliminated any chance of winning the night. Of course, he risked all 44,000 of his game with two points and ended the round with zero and the match with 34,181.

Jennings was the only participant to successfully complete the second game’s Final Jeopardy. Jennings correctly bet 0 and ended his night with 85,600 (65,600 from game one + 23,000 from game two).

Brad Rutter ended the second game (and the match) at 1,400.

With three wins, Jennings wins the “The Greatest Of All Time” trophy and receives one million US dollars. Holzhauer finished second with 1 win (and $ 250,000), while Rutter finished third with 0 (and also $ 250,000).

Jennings seemed to have a clear lead during the four-day competition, due in part to his willingness to adopt the aggressive betting style that Holzhauer had made famous during his run on the show in 2019. The daily double hunt and high stakes reinforced his extensive knowledge and his strong buzzer.

While Jennings benefited from the “James strategy”, Rutter seemed to be suffering. He missed several “all-in” daily double appearances and was able to destroy any momentum that he seemed to be developing. He also seemed to be slower than his competitors on the summer and never seemed to compete for the crown.

Holzhauer was generally strong from the point of view of knowledge and the buzzer, but did not find daily doubles as often as during his run on the regular show (in part because he was up against stronger opponents and therefore could not keep control of the game for a long time) Blackboard). Coupled with a few costly mistakes (none greater than the crucial danger for today’s finale), he was unable to top Jennings.

