advertisement

It’s decided – Ken Jennings is officially the biggest “Jeopardy!” – players of all time.

Jennings receives $ 1,000,000 in prize money and the ultimate title, The Greatest of All Time.

In the fourth match of “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time ”, which has been broadcast on ABC in prime time since Tuesday.

advertisement

“It took Ken Jennings eight years to answer the question – is he as good as Jeopardy was?” Said host Alex Trebek.

Also read: You won’t believe this dirty joke Ken Jennings tweeted at James Holzhauer

Holzhauer and Rutter each received $ 250,000 as a consolation prize, although Rutter didn’t win any games in this tournament.

Born in Edmunds, Washington, Jennings, can now supplement his record for most games in a row that he won on the quiz show in the regular season game with the title “GOAT”. In 2004 he won 74 games in a row.

Jennings was hot for the special tournament and won the first round on January 7th. Holzhauer won the second round the next evening, but Jennings won again on Thursday. Rutter hasn’t won any games – it’s the first time he’s lost to a human opponent.

But of course the tournament could not end without a few friendly shots between the participants, who are known for cheering each other on Twitter.

Also read: How ‘danger! The greatest ever came together at ABC

In the aftermath of Tuesday, Holzhauer made a joke at Rutters expense that made Jennings and Trebek laugh.

When Trebek declared that their points would be erased from the boards, Holzhauers and Jennings were removed from the thirty and sixty thousand range, while Rutters stayed at zero … where it was already.

“Hey, Brad’s score is still there,” joked Holzhauer.

“Wow,” Jennings said with a laugh, which the rest of the audience repeated.

“It has to be such competition, right?” Said Trebek with a smile. Check out the following clip.

If you thought Brad Rutter had a hard time getting the daily double, listen to what James Holzhauer said about #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/HGwNAStKov

– Danger! Sports (@JeopardySports) January 15, 2020

Each Oscar-nominated director from Lina Wertmüller to Greta Gerwig (photos)

The Academy has only nominated five women in the Best Director category in its history. Here you are.

Lina Wertmüller, “Seven Beauties” (1976) • The first woman to be nominated in this category was this Italian director for a drama about an Italian soldier who left the army during World War II and was sent to a German prison camp. She lost to John G. Avildsen for “Rocky”. Getty Images.

Jane Campion, “The Piano” (1993) • The Australian director won an Oscar for her original screenplay for the drama at the time, but lost the director’s prize to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List”. Getty Images

Sofia Coppola, “Lost in Translation” (2003) • The daughter of Oscar winner “The Godfather”, director Francis Ford Coppola, accepted her first nomination for the quiet Japanese character study, but lost to Peter Jackson for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. Getty Images

Kathryn Bigelow, “The Hurt Locker” (2009) Bigelow not only got a nomination, but also managed to defeat her ex-husband James Cameron, whose “Avatar” became Best Film. Getty Images

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (2017) • The indie actress wrote and directed this feature film, her first as a solo director, based on her upbringing in Pasadena, California. Guillermo del Toro, however, received the award for “The Shape of Water”. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

Greta Gerwig was insulted this year for directing “Little Women” (although her screenplay received a nomination).

The Academy has only nominated five women in the Best Director category in its history. Here you are.

advertisement