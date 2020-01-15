advertisement

In what should have been a shock to no one, Jeopardy officially crowned its biggest racer of all time Tuesday night: Ken Jennings, a 45-year-old computer software engineer.

The four-episode series tour saw its three most-competed champions ever compete for the GOAT title. Episodedo episode was, in the words of host Alex Trebek, “a total two-match affair”. That meant hour-long episodes with two half-hour games each, with one point going to the winner of each episode. The first player to get three points would win it all.

Jennings, a player notorious for having the longest winning streak in Jeopardy history, defeated his colleagues James Holzhauer, who had the single most daily wins in show history, and Brad Rutter, who had the most money than any game show competitor on story televisions.

Tuesday’s final, however, saw a close race between Jennings and Holzhauer, despite going into a two-win episode, compared to Holzhauer’s and Rutter’s zero.

In last night’s first game, Jennings scored 65,600 points thanks to a massive bet, with Holzhauer at 34,181 and Rutter at zero (!).

In the second game, Jennings was downing Holzhauer by 23,000 points to his 44,000. But Jennings answered the final question correctly, while Holzhauer did not, losing all his points.

That gave Jennings the victory, bringing his Jeopardy profits to $ 4,370,700.

As Trebek said during the handover of the Jennings Trophy, “It has taken 15 years for Ken Jennings to finally answer the question, ‘Is he as good as he seemed to be in his big race at Risk?'”

All three contestants, by the way, sported purple ribbons in honor of Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

