advertisement

Kemboy made more headlines than any other horse this season, and he finally returned to action in Leopardstown.

When it became known two months ago that Horse Racing Ireland had suspended the Supreme Racing Club for alleged financial inadequacy, it was the Kemboy dilemma that struck immediately.

Ireland’s top-rated steeplechase runner and favorite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup before the start was effectively excluded from the race.

advertisement

Amid all of the subsequent speculation about oversold shares in Supreme and various administrative irregularities, it was the fate of Kemboy’s career that took center stage.

Ultimately, HRI Supreme banned horse ownership last month, resulting in new registrations for each of the estimated 29 horses, in which nearly 500 individual shareholders were involved.

The result is that the star trained by Willie Mullins returns to action on the third day of Christmas under the banner of the Kemboy Brett Graham-Ken Sharp syndicate.

Graham, a New York-based businessman who was one of Kemboy’s original shareholders, has admitted to having been “drawn” by the whole experience.

Even by the colorful standards of racing, it is rare for a potential Gold Cup winner to make his season debut.

However, there is a certain level of familiarity, since the Savills Chase Kemboy, which cost € 175,000, originally broke out in blue stripes a year ago.

Under an enthusiastic David Mullins ride, he took the initiative with a circuit to win an eight-length winner.

On unusually fast ground, some were willing to believe that the result was a form error, an impression that was hardly watered down when Kemboy Mullins took off at the very first whistle of the Gold Cup.

However, a later defeat of no less than Clan Des Obeaux in Aintree and a perfect retirement for Ruby Walsh in Punchestown made the handicapper the best in Ireland.

Given that he had two lengths behind his stable mate Al Boum Photo, who won the gold cup, this calculation was difficult to dispute.

The King George defeat played by Clan Des Obeaux on Thursday shows once again that Kemboy is a challenger this season.

Given that Leopardstown’s chase is drying up, it’s no surprise that Al Boum Photo skips Saturday’s race, but almost every other major Irish contender for the Gold Cup is present and correct.

These include the admirable Anibale Fly, which was placed in the last two Gold Cups, and Road To Respect, which carried out a three-part gigginstown attack with Delta Work and Balko Des Flos.

However, if Kemboy’s appearance is the focus, Presenting Percy will urge attention.

The horse, which started as a favorite for last season’s Gold Cup and whose career was in danger shortly afterwards, is one of the country’s most popular runners.

Galway trainer Pat Kelly has brought the former Dual Cheltenham Festival winner back from this Gold Cup reverse, and Presenting Percy returned with a bang in the John Durkan pursuit earlier this month.

The expectation that a thorough guest would win a grade 1 of two and a half miles at slow speed and at its first start in nine months was demanding. Davy Russell’s illness meant that he was also ridden by JJ Slevin for the first time.

But considering how he had a flat foot when accelerating Min & Co, you can find a lot of pleasure in the enthusiasm with which he stayed in third place.

The advantage of this spin under his belt could prove important when it comes to the close of business on Saturday’s Grade 1 highlight.

advertisement