The introspective actor reflects on his meteoric rise and how he evaluates the new opportunities that are open to him.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is the ultimate breakout story. The 25-year-old New Orleans native was nominated for an outstanding performance in “Luce” for an Independent Spirit Award, in which he played an adopted teenager who competed with his legacy while playing for his other performance as a troubled teenager in the fall of Trey Shults is honored The festival sensation “Waves” cemented 2019 as its big year.

All of this is on the verge of a dense five-year period in which the actor was torn from the dark and scored bits and pieces in everything from “Ender’s Game” to “12 Years a Slave” before going down in history as a young leading actor last year , Still, he said in an interview recently that he still feels like an outsider.

The charismatic star, to whom EPIX’s “Godfather of Harlem” has recently been credited, has shown nothing but awe from his long-serving co-stars. However, the actor said his whole life was an experience that has always had an impact on his way of navigating Hollywood. “I never identified myself as part of the majority because I always felt like a strange little guy,” said Harrison in an interview. “It’s funny because my parents are incredibly smart, but also weird people. We are this strange little family of artists.”

This family of artists includes Harrison’s parents who are musicians: a classically trained saxophonist and jazz musician father; and a jazz singer mother. As a child, he learned various instruments, including piano, trumpet and guitar. And as a child without many friends who lived a sheltered life, this helped keep him busy.

“My parents really wanted to be careful what we were facing, so they didn’t allow me and my younger twin sisters to talk to certain children or listen to certain types of music, like rap, or watch a lot of TV. ” he said.

Harrison’s viewing habits were limited to the Disney Channel, but as he grew older, he became familiar with more adult dramas, from the television miniseries “Roots” to Douglas Sirk’s “Imitation of Life”.

“I became very introverted, spending much of my time alone, watching people, watching behavior, and just making things up in my head that introduced me as characters,” said Harrison. “At some point I started figuring out what films look like, but I still didn’t really understand what they were or how they affected until I got older and started thinking about it.”

Years later, all of this observation and introspection began to affect his work as an actor. “I still feel like I’ve only been in my own bubble and created the world I want to exist in,” said Harrison. “Now I find roles and projects that reflect this experience but also help me to expand this world and that teach me to deepen who I am.”

Harrison’s fascinating performances are routinely highlighted as highlights of his films. This uncanny talent is particularly remarkable for a young artist who only considered choosing a career six years ago due to a chance encounter at the age of 19.

On a whim, he accompanied a friend to an audition for extras in “Enders Spiel”, which led to a recall for a special role. He soon found himself in a room with director Gavin Hood and the leaders of Summit Entertainment, where he got the role. Filming the studio film on a budget meant mingling with veterans like Viola Davis, Sir Ben Kingsley and Harrison Ford.

“I felt like when I was really in Savannah, Georgia, shooting, connecting, reading, and writing for two months,” he said. “My parents weren’t too enthusiastic about the idea, especially since I had to leave school for a few months, but I don’t regret it at all.”

After all, he felt comfortable enough to ask Viola Davis for professional advice – especially what to do if he chose to work full-time as an actor. “She told me to take a course to get started,” said Harrison. “I listened to her and that was my first introduction to understanding what acting is.”

He discovered that he had a natural ability when the first-class drama teacher watched him make a monologue and told him that despite lacking training, he had good instincts. Harrison ran with this observation, relying on his instincts as he learned the craft.

“I think my years have been here in loneliness and just watched and listened to people,” he said. “And I still rely on my instincts. No matter how good they are, you still have to prepare for a role. “

This work has become a strict process. “When I first revised the script, I always write down every thought, because as I said, my instincts are always my best choice,” he said. “And then I have these very long, week-long discussions with the director, in which I ask a lot of questions. Then I break it down into sections, e.g. B. where the character’s bow goes and how the character should move on his journey, and then identify the different moods of the character. It really helps me to simplify the process. “

When he appeared in “Waves”, he relied on experiences close to home. “There is naturalism and realism in this film, and I wanted to get out of my own life so it wouldn’t feel like a performance,” he said.

It was different with “Luce”, which was a dialect and movement trainer. “It wasn’t about demonstrating my skills, but it had to be performative because it’s really a film about it – asking what happens when you keep appearing and when you ever have a real sense of self,” he said.

And it’s primarily due to his appearances in both films, which many referred to as Harrison’s “breakout year” 2019. In addition to his nomination for the Spirit Award, his name has appeared on the winning lists of several film critic groups. He may not be part of this year’s Oscar leaders, but the level of applause suggests he’s on the right track to get there quickly enough.

And for an introverted New Orleans kid, the rush of the awards season was a lot to process. “I didn’t even know what the Oscars were until I was a slave of 12 when I was 20 and realized that this is a very serious matter in which people are celebrated for their work,” he said. “It was fun and I am thankful for it, but in a breakout year I don’t really know what that means. I feel the same thing every year. And to be honest, I’m just thinking about the next project.”

In this case, this means a supporting role in Stella Meghie’s upcoming romantic drama “The Photograph” as well as in Aaron Sorkins “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and in Nisha Ganatra’s romantic comedy “Covers”, his first romantic leading role. All are planned for this year.

Harrison could have a busy 2020, but he insisted on clearly setting out his priorities. “It became clear to me that I have to feel safe and that everyone I work with can get me and support me,” he said. “It’s just about finding people who understand my experience and who truly love me and want a young black man to thrive in this business.”

