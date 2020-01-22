advertisement

The group behind Kelty Community Cinema aspires to transform an old local center into an arts center.

Led by Wayne Hayles, a 43-year-old postman and movie buff, the group is forming an opinion on the takeover of the Moray Institute on Main Street, which is currently on the market for deals in the region of £ 135,000.

Created in 2016, community cinema has screened blockbusters at affordable prices in community buildings so that families can enjoy the cinematic experience without having to go to a multiplex.

advertisement

Screen Scotland recently awarded him £ 9,138 for the purchase of new equipment, which will provide a new projector and surround sound system.

And Wayne has an ambitious vision for creating a permanent home for cinema at the Moray Institute.

“We are just trying to gather opinions to see if there is a demand,” he said.

“What we would like to do is create a whole artistic center. The building has four to five huge rooms and one of them would be perfect as a cinema. The other four could be used for other artistic projects . “

Wayne said one of the goals of the project would be to involve children in the arts.

“If children are able to appreciate art and see art as a form of self-expression, this could solve many problems.”

The group is currently collecting local opinion in a poll which can be viewed via www.surveymonkey.co.uk.

They asked people to assess the current location of the Kelty and Blairadam Ex-Servicemen’s Club and asked if the Moray Institute would be a “viable option” for film, in addition to asking local people about a potential arts center.

This year’s program of community cinema events is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. Among the upcoming screenings are Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Joker.

Wayne said the catalyst for the project was an expensive trip to the movies.

“This is why I really started, to help families who just couldn’t afford to take the whole family to the movies,” he said.

“I went to take my kids to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. I took the whole family and it cost us around £ 60.

“There are five or six volunteers helping. Obviously, this would not be possible at all without their help.

“We try to cater to a large population, including the elderly, with films like The Wizard of Oz and Singin ‘in the Rain.”

The survey is available here.

advertisement