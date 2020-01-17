advertisement

Be prepared for a little more of the same on Monday, the Bachelor, when it comes to feuds. The fight between Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss started with champagne and it’s the argument that just doesn’t die.

The irony, of course, is that the champagne gate really seems to be making a lot of noise for nothing. It feels more like the by-product of production than anything either woman has done, but Kelsey doesn’t want to let go of her anger. In the meantime, Hannah poured some petrol into the fire by calling Kelsey to Peter Weber “bully”.

For more bachelor video reporting, In our latest preview you will find the next information at the end of this article.

In the preview below (about people) you can see that Kelsey isn’t (yet) too happy about it. She has the feeling that the characterization as a “tyrant” is wrong, mainly because it is such a loaded word. Although she admits to being mean to Hannah Ann, there is a difference between what she does and how she behaves as a bully. It’s really all semantics – Hannah Ann feels badly treated, and that’s the great feeling she tried to convey. Eventually, though Kelsey may have been friendlier after the original champagne incident, Kelsey must realize that maintaining this feud will not do any good.

We are surprised that these clashes last more than a day, especially in the bizarre direction that you see in the preview. Kelsey now claims that she doesn’t really like champagne and that she isn’t as upset about the original incident as about the aftermath. We understand the latter, because in Peter’s eyes it is when you call her “tyrant” what hurts her badly.

We’ll find out whether it stops them from getting a rose or not …



Which side are you on with the Bachelor scandal?



This article was written by Jessica Carter.



