In the new episode of The Bachelor on Monday night, Kelsey Weier had a good night. The craziness began when she discovered that her two-year bottle of champagne was used by a competitor, Hannah Ann Sluss. She claims that she didn’t know it belonged to someone else, and based on what we see, we tend to believe her. Don’t you think if Hannah did it on purpose, would we see some kind of evil confession after the explanation?

From then on, it wasn’t much better for Kelsey when she tried to get on with another bottle of champagne that she drank straight from the bottle. Let’s just say that things didn’t go better. She got everything over her face and was preparing to become a meme for at least the next twelve months.

After going through this kind of embarrassment, it is best for us to own and move forward. That seems to be what Kelsey is doing based on the post on Instagram below. She says that after she went through what she had, she learned a lot about drinking champagne. We think she really should know a thing or two about how to make Hannah Ann’s drama, but she’s not there yet. The drama continued until the end of the episode, and it’s hard for us to think it’s over now.

Ultimately, we are not confident that Kelsey will have a super long life in the upcoming series. As a rule, it is a good rule for competitors not to compete with someone who is considered a favorite for a win of the season. Hannah Ann is one of Peter’s favorites for the time being and we can’t imagine that she’ll be leaving soon.

What do you think of Kelsey’s reaction to the situation?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

