We had some chaos tonight with the Bachelor – especially when it comes to the drama of a champagne glass.

For the first hour of the show tonight, we were mostly in the world of champagne gates, where we saw Kelsey do her best to deliver something special in a bottle that she had kept for years. So what happened after that? Well, Hannah Ann took the bottle instead and didn’t seem to know that it came from Kelsey.

The best way to describe all of this is that there was a situation where manufacturers could have stopped but didn’t want to. Why? Because they cackle somewhere and love chaos.

Then we saw the drama revolve around the second group date, a revolve fashion show that (shockingly!) Won Hannah Ann. She pulls out a lot of clothes and Victora was immediately upset because she didn’t feel “seen”. Despite a roller coaster ride that was quite emotional for her, she ended the night with a slightly stronger note.

Then we had the continuation of everything between Hannah Ann and Kelsey again, where it was painted as if Kelsey was evil – mostly to talk about something. The word “bullying” was thrown around, and Hannah Ann announced that there are other sides to her than just what we see on the show. We are preparing for a possible showdown between these two women for the rest of the women.

Did Kelsey say some uncomfortable things about Hannah Ann? Sure, but the word “bullying” has been thrown around a lot in this franchise. One way to look at the whole situation, of course, is that Kelsey overreacted to something that was probably influenced by the producer and couldn’t let it go because Hannah Ann is the leader.

What do you think about the craziness that developed during Bachelor Episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

