Kelsey Grammer will make his Canadian stage debut in the Sandy Wilson musical comedy The Boy Friend in Toronto.

Wilson wrote The Boy Friend as a love letter to 1920s musical comedies that he adored as a youngster. After opening at a small London theater in 1953, it became a hit hit in the West End. This latest release is produced by Menier Chocolate Factory, an incubator for such shows in London as Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, La Cage Aux Folles and Fiddler on the Roof.

Grammer, better known as Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit hit Cheers and Frasier television sites, won a Tony nomination for La Cage Aux Folles on Broadway. His other stage work includes the Broadway premiere of Finding Neverland and roles in Candide and Man of La Mancha.

Tickets for The Boy Friend will go on sale at 12:01 p.m. on September, Jan. 18 at mirvish.com or through TicketKing at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333. They are also available at the Princess of Wales Theater during regular box-office hours, with group orders of 15 or more at reduced rates.

