advertisement

A Kelowna resident known as “Baby Mary” has finally discovered who her birth parents are after more than thirty years.

In 1987, Elliot was just a kid when two teens found him in a green garbage bag moved to the corner of a Calgary mall. Still covered in blood and attached to her umbilical cord, Elliot’s story gained national attention and she was soon nicknamed “Baby Mary” by national media.

advertisement

After receiving treatment, Elliot was adopted by a loving family who soon moved to Kelowna for work.

While Elliot’s parents were always open about her adoption, she was determined to one day find her biological parents.

“I was about 12 and started asking my mom questions about a picture of me in a children’s book,” Elliot said.

“At that moment, she couldn’t hide more about it.”

READ OUT MORE: B.C. the couple bring the boy home from Nigeria after a long adoption delay

Despite previous research on her birth parents, a DNA test of background taken by Elliot turned out to be the breakthrough she was looking for.

Two years after receiving the test, a friendly message from a distant family member on the site finally helped Elliot reunite with her father.

“I got a message on the page from somebody who said we share grandparents and I thought, this is great,” Elliot said.

After Elliot’s cousin helped take her to her biological father in Calgary, the two flew to Kelowna to meet Elliot last May for the first time.

“We had some meetings together and it was exciting and surreal. To see these two people, I found traits from my aunt and dad.”

“The conversation flew naturally. You basically have thirty years to catch someone for the first time.”

After that, Elliot found her mother with the help of a genealogist. While Elliot has not yet met her biological mother, she said she is happy to simply talk to each other.

“It’s still a working relationship with my mom. We’re asking very superficial things when messaging each other right now, ”Elliot said

“It could be two years before I met him. I am honestly just letting her process everything now. “

Elliot said there are two great reasons to find her biological parents.

“An inspiration was my adopted parents. They have been nothing but supportive, ”Elliot said.

“Another reason was because of my daughter. I want to make sure her life is perfect. If there is any health issue in our family, I want her to know it. “

According to the Adoption Council of Canada, there are about 30,000 children and young people in government care who are in search of permanent families.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman starts looking for birth mother

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement