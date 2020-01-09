advertisement

A Kelowna man is organizing a handful of people for an animal rescue mission. Brad Pattison and his team have headed to Australia, where wildfires are devastating the country and about 1 billion animals have been lost as a result.

Fires erupted during a record-breaking heat wave that has been burning since September. Nationwide, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the blaze, which have so far burned an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.

Fires have already killed 30 percent of the koala’s population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

Now, Pattison will fly to the fire-ravaged country to work with Jirrahlinga Koala and the Wildlife Sanctuary and other rescue organizations.

His team members come from Kelowna, Calgary, and as far away as Kitchener, O.N. Pattison himself did rescue work after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake and last year during the B.C.

“The kind of situation we’re going into is very, very big. Its scope is hard to understand at times,” Pattison said.

“What my team expects is the ugliest part of how it does things to nature. As we have seen from the footage, there is a lot of sadness and destruction. There are a lot of souls that have been lost and one of the reasons we want to go is we want to we help these souls who are alive to stay alive. “

Pattison said his team will bring the usual rescue equipment such as oaks, cords, tree climbing equipment, reflective clothing and night vision goggles. He said they have spoken to Australian fire crews who will give them bush tools so they can enter the affected areas and save wildlife safely.

Currently, Pattison said they are still figuring out a cost-effective way to get to Australia.

“We want to make sure the donated dollars are actually being spent for the cause in Australia, not for travel,” he said.

“The donations we receive come from medical supplies. The money will go to burn victims, so (it will be used) to burn supplies like oils and bandages. “

Kelli Boogemans is part of Pattison’s rescue team. She said she does not know well what to expect, but she is doing her best to research.

“I have tried to look for images to prepare us a little more for what we will see. We have heard testimony from people down there and what they are going through,” she said.

Making as many outfits as possible is only half the story, according to Pattison.

“The only thing we have to prepare for is absolutely non-physical, it is mental. This is leading us straight,” he said.

“We’ll talk to a doctor before we leave and get some counseling. And when we come back, we’ll talk to him too. I want to make sure that my team is as prepared as they can be. “

But through it all, the Boogemans said they are looking at the positions.

“I am looking forward to the first time successfully rescuing an animal. I know there will be so many terrible devastations, but I think we should celebrate whenever we have a win. Even if we save only a handful of animals, it’s a success. “

So far, the team has received just over $ 10,000 in donations. Their goal is $ 100,000.

To donate to the Pattison team, visit their GoFundMe campaign or their Facebook page.

Twila Amato

Video reporter, Black Press Okanagan

