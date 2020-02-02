advertisement

Kelly’s appearance at Good Morning Britain was ‘a complete setup’

Liberal MP Craig Kelly said the Australian bushfire “got the best out of the Australians and the worst out of the Australians” and said he “acted in good faith” on the Good Morning Britain television program and expects the moderators “too.” act in good faith, “but they didn’t”.

Mr. Kelly told Sky News that it was “a complete setup” and the hosts were not “interested in the facts we had to say”.

“Yes, what we saw this year was catastrophic, but we have to put it in a historical context – drought, flooding and bushfires are part of the Australian environment,” he said.

“It is a tradition in this country, whoever was the leader during a crisis in that country while the crisis was ongoing has prevented politics from not getting into the blame,” he said.

“During these bush fires, they tore up these rule books, saw an opportunity to overthrow the coalition government, to religionize the climate change elections they lost, and to put the shoe on our prime ministers.

