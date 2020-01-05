advertisement

Surf legend and well-known environmental activist Kelly Slater hopes that Australia can learn from the catastrophic bush fires across the country.

The 47-year-old, who has been traveling down under every year for almost three decades, was amazed by the images from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – and was particularly moved by the image of a charred, captured Joey in a barbed wire fence.

“I’m not sure if a picture can better summarize the fear and devastation,” wrote Slater.

“I’m not an expert, but after the messages and reading I’ve written on the subject, the mismanagement of forest fires in the winter months and all of the water resources have helped create a perfect storm in the face of this drought.

“I hope there will be a silver lining and important lessons from the ongoing disasters once the dust settles …

“I hope for safety and refuge for all of my human and animal friends down under.”

Australian surf greats Joel Parkinson and Mick Fanning have joined a number of athletes who are involved in fundraisers.

The world champions take part in an auction in which the winner will take part in a surf day.

