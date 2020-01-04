Kelly Reichardt, the director of “First Cow”, received a Film Independent Spirit Award of $ 50,000.
Reichardt won the third Bonnie Award, named after Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, who was the first woman to pilot a major US airline in 1973 when she joined the award sponsor, American Airlines.
Actress Alfre Woodard and filmmaker Jon M. Chu presented the award, one of four scholarships awarded by Film Independent at the nominees’ brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Saturday.
In addition to the $ 50,000 Bonnie Award, $ 25,000 was given to an aspiring producer, director (Rashaad Ernesto Green) and documentary filmmaker.
The winners of the remaining Spirit Awards categories will be announced on Saturday, February 4th, during the Spirit Awards main show.
The nominees and winners:
BONNIE AWARD
Recognizes a director midway through her career with an unconditional $ 50,000 grant sponsored by American Airlines.
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt * WINNER
Lulu Wang
PRODUCER AWARD
Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
TO SEE SOMEONE
Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.
Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of “Premature” * WINNER
Ash Mayfair, director of “The Third Wife”
Joe Talbot, director of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
TRUE AS A FICTION AWARD
Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.
Khalik Allah, director of “Black Mother”
Davy Rothbart, director of “17 Blocks”
Nadia Shihab, director of “Jaddoland”
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, director of “América”
2020 Oscar candidate, From Awkwafina to Renee Zellweger (exclusive photos)
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Hair: Marcus Francis
Styling: Erica Cloud
Make-up: Kirin Bhatty
Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Sam Mendes, “1917”
Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap
George MacKay, Sam Mendes and Dean-Charles Chapman, “1917”
Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap
Aldis Hodge actor, “Clemency”
Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap
Groomer: Amber Dreadon @ Greyscale Management with Dr. Barbara Strum Skincare and Jouer Cosmetics
Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Author, director and actor Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
Kaitlyn Dever Makeup: Coleen Campbell-Olwell for exclusive artists using Tarte Cosmetics
Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Cameraman Roger Deakins, “1917”
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Directors Josh and Ben Safdie with actor Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Actress Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap
Actors Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” and “Ford v Ferrari”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Actor Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and screenwriter-director-actor Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Lolo Spencer, “Give Me Liberty”
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Directors Mati Diop and Antoneta Kastrati
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Director Mati Diop, “Atlantics”
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Hair: Courtney Housner for exclusive artists with SEVEN Haircare
Make-up: Olaf Derlig for exclusive artists with Koh Gen Do
Director Antoneta Kastrati, “Zana”
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap
Songwriter Diane Warren, “Breakthrough”
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Directors Alex Holmes and sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Stellan Skarsgård and director Hans Pettre Moland, “Out Stealing Horses”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Václav Marhoul, “The Painted Bird”
Photographed by Ash Thayer for TheWrap
Actress María Valverde and director Andrés Wood, “Spider”
Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct”
Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
Actor Edward James Olmos, writer Robert Mailer Anderson and director Michael D. Olmos, “Windows on the World”
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
