Kelly Reichardt, the director of “First Cow”, received a Film Independent Spirit Award of $ 50,000.

Reichardt won the third Bonnie Award, named after Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, who was the first woman to pilot a major US airline in 1973 when she joined the award sponsor, American Airlines.

Actress Alfre Woodard and filmmaker Jon M. Chu presented the award, one of four scholarships awarded by Film Independent at the nominees’ brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Saturday.

In addition to the $ 50,000 Bonnie Award, $ 25,000 was given to an aspiring producer, director (Rashaad Ernesto Green) and documentary filmmaker.

The winners of the remaining Spirit Awards categories will be announced on Saturday, February 4th, during the Spirit Awards main show.

The nominees and winners:

BONNIE AWARD

Recognizes a director midway through her career with an unconditional $ 50,000 grant sponsored by American Airlines.

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt * WINNER

Lulu Wang

PRODUCER AWARD

Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

TO SEE SOMEONE

Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.

Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of “Premature” * WINNER

Ash Mayfair, director of “The Third Wife”

Joe Talbot, director of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

TRUE AS A FICTION AWARD

Includes an unlimited grant of $ 25,000.

Khalik Allah, director of “Black Mother”

Davy Rothbart, director of “17 Blocks”

Nadia Shihab, director of “Jaddoland”

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, director of “América”

2020 Oscar candidate, From Awkwafina to Renee Zellweger (exclusive photos)

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap Hair: Marcus Francis Styling: Erica Cloud Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Sam Mendes, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

George MacKay, Sam Mendes and Dean-Charles Chapman, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

Aldis Hodge actor, “Clemency” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap Groomer: Amber Dreadon @ Greyscale Management with Dr. Barbara Strum Skincare and Jouer Cosmetics

Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Author, director and actor Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap Kaitlyn Dever Makeup: Coleen Campbell-Olwell for exclusive artists using Tarte Cosmetics

Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Cameraman Roger Deakins, “1917” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Directors Josh and Ben Safdie with actor Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actress Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap

Actors Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” and “Ford v Ferrari” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actor Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and screenwriter-director-actor Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Lolo Spencer, “Give Me Liberty” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Mati Diop and Antoneta Kastrati Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Director Mati Diop, “Atlantics” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Hair: Courtney Housner for exclusive artists with SEVEN Haircare Make-up: Olaf Derlig for exclusive artists with Koh Gen Do

Director Antoneta Kastrati, “Zana” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Songwriter Diane Warren, “Breakthrough” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Alex Holmes and sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Stellan Skarsgård and director Hans Pettre Moland, “Out Stealing Horses” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Václav Marhoul, “The Painted Bird” Photographed by Ash Thayer for TheWrap

Actress María Valverde and director Andrés Wood, “Spider” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Actor Edward James Olmos, writer Robert Mailer Anderson and director Michael D. Olmos, “Windows on the World” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Diane Warren and others are fighting for Academy recognition this season

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Hair: Marcus Francis

Styling: Erica Cloud

Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

