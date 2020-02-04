advertisement

The world has been given a close look at America’s bizarre approach to electing its leaders – and it’s not fun.

Iowa groups have always been a weird, gently entertaining and ridiculously loud way to measure the relative popularity of nominees that would be as the White House races become serious. A small, Midwestern state, 90 percent white and best known for its fields, meets every four years for a sort of mass uplift in which neighbors gather in family rooms, basements, and school gyms for a good talk. old and some good-natured kibitzing as they try to talk to each other sitting on one side of the room or on the other, based on what some of the candidates they like the most, sort of, though they are always open to obedience.

On Monday it broke out in a sort of rural Armageddon after three years of preparation ended in chaos. First results arrived almost 24 hours late, and then only 62 percent were available. Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, apologized. “We hit a snag,” he told a news conference Tuesday, admitting the results “were unacceptable”.

US President Donald Trump must have loved it.

When the first numbers were finally released, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in charge of 27 percent of the delegates, just ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders’ 25 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden was a surprisingly distant fourth with 16 percent, just three points ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar. In the popular vote, Biden with 14,000 had only half of Sanders’ primary total.

As the experts and panels move into delayed action, we still don’t know exactly what went so wrong. It was an app, we were told. The party that wants to run the country starting next January – perhaps including a massive trillion-dollar healthcare industry mix – can’t come up with a viable app to collect and report the results. Motivated in trying to use a backup – the good old phone – the volunteers found themselves sitting helplessly on overloaded call lines before suddenly being disconnected. You can feel the sharp anger between the lines of a letter sent from the Biden camp to responsible party officials, seeking a full explanation and a chance to respond before any results are released. God knows how long and before the candidates poured into the preparations for this night, only to bolster suspicions that Democrats are not a ready-made organization.

Donald Trump must have loved it. It’s easy to picture him on the Moscow hotline with his Putin: “Hey Vlad, are you looking at this? Get ready for the champagne.” the Axios news website reported that “social media interactions” last week totaled 208m for Kobe Bryant’s death versus fourm for Iowa, which placed sixth behind Bryant, Wuhan virus, Trump’s impeachment, Super Bowl and Grammys Considering the mess the Democrats made for their time, maybe that’s a good thing.

For the whole farce, the implications from Monday’s bay are profoundly significant. Iowans interviewed before and during the vote repeatedly stated that their biggest concern was finding the candidate who could defeat Trump. They did not want to make a mistake by choosing the wrong person. The whole Biden campaign, quite impressive as it has been, is based on his identification as a safe bet, a guy who will be able to defeat Trump and “make America normal again.” After Iowa, you have to wonder if the country would know it normal if it fell into the street.

The Iowa Democratic Party group application appears on an iPhone outside the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 4.

Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

If there is a single Democrat who can demand a Iowa security measure, it may be Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who passed the next New Hampshire groups and primary in favor of focusing on Super Tuesday. in March which 16 states and territories hold the same principles. Bloomberg has poured more than $ 200 million of his personal wealth into advertising, seven times higher than any previous presidential hopeful from either party and more than the other candidates combined. On Tuesday, in the wake of Iowa, he reportedly authorized campaign officials to double it.

It seems to be working. Even before Monday’s fiasco, Bloomberg was climbing the popularity ladder, climbing to third in several national polls, overtaking Buttigieg in key states like Texas and North Carolina, and moving ahead of Warren in the top spot. third in Florida.

Bloomberg campaigned Monday in California, which offers 415 promised Democratic nominees, against 41 in Iowa. “California is a very big state with many delegates, so you will definitely come here more,” he laconically noted. Like, why didn’t anyone else notice? A Reuters poll shows he is withdrawing only Biden and Sanders nationally, and is receiving support from a broad coalition including “child boomers, high income earners, rural Americans and Democrats without a college degree.” Many are the same people Biden is relying on, creating the possibility of a choice between the two for voters seeking a moderate that they can choose over Sanders and his left-wing friend Elizabeth Warren.

Maybe Iowa will trigger that choice. It may be the only silver lining to emerge from the group bands debacle. And perhaps by 2024 Democrats may come up with a more enhanced means to start the primary season than Monday’s tire fire.

