Is it possible that a second Trump presidential term could be less terrifying than the first?

Iowa groups, the first serious test of Democratic party contenders, are just a month away and there is no reason to assume that any of the candidates will emerge as a serious challenger for Donald Trump. It could happen, but it might not. Estimating Trump’s endorsement traces that of any president since World War II (measured at the same stage of their presidency), but a party capable of losing to Trump in the first place, apparently can do so. again.

So the prospect of Trump 2 is a serious possibility. It doesn’t necessarily have to be as bad as Trump 1, anyway. Of course, given what we have known about Trump, it is reasonable to assume that there is little chance that the man himself will change much. Trump is Trump. If he had any understanding of the magnitude of his flaws, or even a vague awareness, they were flaws, he certainly would not shake them enthusiastically. But he doesn’t. He thinks he’s a genius whose biggest problem is that others don’t recognize his brilliance. So if things get better, he won’t be doing it.

It would be wrong to blame the whole chaos of his first term on Trump, however. He is certainly in his heart, but much turmoil results from the reaction to his actions as much from his own actions. Large segments of official Washington, elected and unresolved, have never acknowledged the validity of his victory and spent much of the last four years trying to overthrow him. This is where the chance stands for a second term that is less troubling than the first, as much of the air will have gone out of trying to cancel the results by 2016.

During the years of Barack Obama’s term, Republicans did everything they could to get his way. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate at the time, famously proclaimed that his number one priority was to ensure that Obama lasted no more than a single term. But Democrats have been unwilling to accept Trump for a single full term: First through the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election interference, and recently through House whitening hearings, Democrats have sought to actively a means of removing Trump from office before Americans got a second chance at the ballot box.

Both attempts failed, but consumed large amounts of political oxygen. Canadians may be grateful that congressional determination to show that they could do anything other than obsess over the president led to the approval of the new NAFTA deal, but it is a rare achievement. If Trump wins again in November, Democrats will have to conclusively admit that, despite throwing everything they had at him, he was the choice of voters, for better or worse. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was particularly eager to begin the direction of impeachment, would probably be foolish to sanction another doomed effort.

This in itself should produce a significant reduction in the clear noise emanating from Washington. Presidents are limited to two terms, so Trump would be out of office after 2024 in any case, and a lame duck president long before that. Most bilateral presidents go quiet in their last 24 months as attention shifts to choosing their successor, and even someone as skilled and dedicated as Trump for spotlight hogging may find it difficult to compete against rivals within his party, as well as a new set of Democratic challengers. In the face of Trump 2, Congress may find that it had little choice but to find some other means to take its place, perhaps by making more efforts to serve the interests of voters, rather than turning it into a roar every day. primary in the existence of Donald Trump.

It is impossible that Trump’s threat to international order and institutions will diminish: the danger to NATO and European cohesion, the door open to Russian empowerment, the embrace of autocrats and dictators, rebellions to allies, abandonment of American leadership, and erosion of its stature. Unless Trump has the depth to understand the damage done to American interests and Western security, the cleverest leaders in Russia, China, Turkey, North Korea and elsewhere would not have missed the opening he gave them. The long-term consequences will be significant, and possibly irreversible. Whoever succeeds Trump will find himself working to repair the damage while rebuilding the U.S. force where possible. But the world has had four years to acclimatize itself to the U.S. pullout, and past summits must have convinced Western leaders – not least Justin Trudeau – that Trump’s provocation does not serve any useful purpose. It only worsens a bad situation. They can also do the best they can to achieve what they can with each other until they return at more reasonable times. The last thing the world needs is more opportunity for dangers, breakthroughs, arbitrary overturns and setbacks on Twitter.

People get tired of excessive chaos. Boris Johnson managed to win an extraordinary majority in the British election by promising that, one way or another, he would end the battle against Brexit. After four years of incessant strife, Americans can be just as grateful for a period of calm. Who knows, even Trump might welcome some rest. More time on the golf course would not be the worst thing that would ever happen.

