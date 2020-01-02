advertisement

In a world where senseless attacks threaten to become no more than background noise, it becomes difficult to separate one tragedy from another in your mind as deaths flow together, each new event diminishing its last impact.

Last year was another record for the US in mass killings, totaling 41, for a number of deaths that totaled 210. A man avenges and stabs his mother, stepfather, girlfriend and nine-month-old daughter in Clackamas County , Ore .; five people killed at a Halloween party in Orinda, Calif .; 22 were shot dead at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the single largest number of deaths a year.

Seed to distinguish each other? How to distinguish between an angry man, a troubled 24-year-old with no known racial or political motives, or a Saudi Air Force trainer at a naval base in Florida who complained about a humiliating nickname?

He knew that Hitler hated the Jews, but he didn’t know why

Specifically, why take any particular note of an attack on the home of a rabbi against a group of Hasidic Jews who had gathered for a Hanukkah celebration, in addition to the unusual weapon – a chopper – the fact that one of the attendees fought again using household furniture and the good fortune that all the survivors survived?

The answer is in location, targeted casualties and the assailant’s added mind. Family members and an attorney for Grafton Thomas initially said he had a “long history of mental illness and hospitalization,” struggled with bipolar and schizophrenic conditions and may have stopped taking his medication. On the night of the attack he had allegedly heard voices directing his actions.

A subsequent search, however, created a diary of anti-Semitic notes, drawings of a Star of David and Nazi Natives, and online searches of “Why Hitler Hated Jews” and “German Jewish Temples Near Me.” his voices and reaction was to attack the Jews. He knew that Hitler hated the Jews, but he didn’t know why. Thanks to the internet, he could find a reason, no matter how perverse it might be.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a New Year’s address at the Chancellery in Berlin on December 30, 2019.

REUTERS / Michele Tantussi / Pool

“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,” wrote the philosopher George Santayana, and we live in a time that shows every sign of history’s deliberate forgetting, ignoring or contradicting, and the lessons we should have learned. Anti-Semitism traverses human existence, jumping over borders and avoiding time, from Egyptian pharaohs to Russian tsars to Nazi death camps. The Holocaust ranks as the single biggest stain on claims of civilized life of the 20th century. However, so immunity remains to realize, learn or disappear that a small group of believers in a New York suburb may not feel safe to practice their faith in a rabbi’s home.

Hatred thrives between insecurity and disorder, fueled by fear and doubt. Western institutions are under threat in a way that scares many people and feeds the search for victims. Jews have always been a favored target, and in parts of the world they are once again feeling that, perhaps, security may not be something they can consider for good. In the election of the Boris Johnson Conservatives, British voters were expressing their desire to end bickering over Europe, but also rejecting a Labor party infected by a deep vein of anti-Semitism headed by a denounced by some of his members for his refusal to extinguish it.

People cannot remember what they do not experience and are not taught.

“The other leader of the Labor Party may make zero tolerance of anti-Semitism within our ranks an immediate priority or they may continue to empower and facilitate racists, allowing hate politics to direct our politics,” Ruth Smeeth wrote. , a former Labor MP who lost her seat in December.

At the other end of the spectrum from Britain’s left-wing extremists are Germany’s far-right forces, yet anti-Semitism is a common disease for both. German Chancellor Angela Merkel sees the rise of bigotry so alarming that she included a call for anti-Semitism and ethnic intolerance in her annual New Year’s address.

“Protecting them – like all people in our country – from hatred, hostility and violence, from racism and anti-Semitism, is the duty of the state, and it is a duty for which the federal government has a special commitment,” she said.

If not taught, each new generation is further from any direct experience of the horrors of the past

If any nation has paid attention to the teachings of the past, it is Germany, which has tried to honor the recognition, acceptance and atonement for Nazi crimes, yet they are 75 years from the end of World War II, and memories of inevitably fade away. Unless taught, each new generation is further from any direct experience of the horrors of the past, or of the people who lived through it.

In a remark she undoubtedly intended to be optimistic about, Merkel also claimed: “The ’20s can be good years. … Let’s surprise ourselves once again with what we can do.”

However, the 20’s were good times in much of the world a century ago. What follows is to be remembered. And people cannot remember what they do not experience and are not taught.

