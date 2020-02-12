advertisement

When I was a kid trying to decide what to do with myself, I did a journalism course at what was then called the Ryerson Polytechnic Institute. It didn’t help much, in part because everyone there seemed to spend the better part of their days talking about this amazing student who had graduated a year earlier and was sure to be a major force in the Canadian newspaper business.

They were absolutely accurate, and Christie Blatchford immediately set herself up as a talent to be appreciated. It was obvious to anyone with eyes to see, and since they had good eyes on the Globe and Mail, they recruited him to write columns for their sports department. The job involved talking to hockey players and other athletes, usually in the dressing room and usually in a dressing room. The notion of a woman entering the male sanctuary, where she could see parts of the male body, shook the part of Toronto that remained stale and Presbyterian, and controversy arose as a result.

There couldn’t have been a better person to face that controversy than Christie Blatchford, one of whose main attributes was that she couldn’t be scared, scared or banished from a story – or anything, for that issue – and certainly not just because one might be offended.

It’s what made him the best reporter in Canada for decades. I worked with him, in various newspapers, for most of my career. When I say I “worked” with him, I mean we’ve often worked in the same newspapers, but Blatchford has always been at a level that most other journalists can aspire to reach. When I heard she was sick, I wrote to her and confessed that I had always been scared about her ability, direction and courage, and a little scared of her. Not because she would want to intimidate anyone, simply because I couldn’t imagine how good it must be.

For some reason, we often end up in the same publications. At the Toronto Star, Blatchford was on the front page every day. Every day. She always had the best storytelling and she always did a superlative job of it. Once, when a group of smaller reporters caught up with the editor-in-chief, asking why Blatchford was always getting better stories, she responded in fact — because the fact was because she knew Christie Blatchford would never, ever be mistaken clutter a good story, that it can rely on 100 percent of the time. We didn’t really like this answer, but it was quite true. If you were the editor of a great newspaper with an important story, who would you rather wear but the best?

One of the Star’s obsessions in those days was the Toronto Sun Beating. Whenever there was a personal tragedy – a plane crash, the tragic death of a child, an extraordinary murder – both letters would flame reporters to knock on the door of black relatives and take their story. I hated that task with a passion, feeling like she was interfering, but Blatchford was a master at it because she really cared about people, and they can understand it. They knew she wasn’t there to exploit them, so they were often willing and eager to tell her about their grief and feelings for their boyfriend.

It was part of her character that made her so brilliant in litigation that she covered them so often. I could never understand how anyone can endure so much dread, be exposed to the reality of so much human brutality, especially when directed at the most innocent and powerless people in society. But the reason was clear in her writing: Blatchford cared about the innocent, the helpless, the people unfortunately born in a world that treated them unfairly from the beginning. Many people share that sympathy, but Blatchford did more: she wrote about it, made sure the public and power were aware of it, and did not allow the disaster life to quietly disappear overnight.

She cared for Canada, she cared for our national sport, she cared for our troops. She went overseas to see them in action, understood the danger, appreciated the risks they took, and the service they provided for the rest of us here at home.

If she could go from time to time in her writing, it was usually because she felt so strongly about the subject. Her determination and dedication to her craft can be daunting. In the early days of the National Post, the job of deputy editor was held by one of the most self-confident people I’ve ever met, yet I remember her once on the phone with an angry Blatchford on the other hand demanding to know why she was given something less than the space one would expect. He was bored without strength before he entered. When I asked him about it, he just shook his head. Who could argue with Blatchford?

I am willing to swear she was not scared of cancer when she learned she had it. Angry, for sure, it’s whispered, sure, but not afraid, because cancer is a reality like so much of the injustice the world throws at people, and Blatchford knew all about injustice and reality. And she did her best to make sure that the rest of us did as well. Her death robs the world of great talent and a fine person.

