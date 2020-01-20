advertisement

So it turns out we owe a thank you to Harry and Meghan. In the midst of a rotten Canadian winter they diverted attention away from the snow and dark, filled umpteen coffee shops with talk material, and provided Canadian punditry with a Fleet Street moment all their own, and with the opportunity to clean themselves of scum. of his normal obsessions.

And it all ended happily. The Prince and his Duchess will give up their Royal titles, they will be turned away from the public, they will pay the cost of the upgrade to their Windsor “villa” and set out like any other young couple to build a life of their own, maybe even start a small business to support themselves in the years ahead.

And the Queen is fine with it. In a separate apricot release, she stated her approval of the plan, offered her support and was careful to refute any suggestions that she has a plank on her arrow in Sandringham with a picture of Meghan attached. She is, she insisted, “particularly proud of the way Meghan has quickly become one of the families.”

So there, doubters, Republicans, Roundheads and other critics of an institution that has operated for about 954 years from the same place with some considerable success down the road. Let’s see, what can we attribute to a millennium of British history: oh, gee … there is our language, our laws, our customs, our form of government, a great deal of shared experiences in war and peace, developing a form of democracy that has allowed us to build a strong, independent country…

Okay, so it’s not much. But it’s not bad. And for those who insist on insisting that there is something wrong with a family who, through a maternity accident, gets cheated on fancy dress adorned with detailed headlines, the Wales deal with the monarch seems to be exactly what the executor ordered. A swollen group of royal offspring will be reduced by three (at a minimum), Britain will save money, and Canadians will be able to sneer and whisper politely to two people who could have spent their lives trampling the halls. castles and country houses, free of any liability other than the occasional home visit to the elderly or the county seat of the counties, and decided to spend most of their time in Canada. Apparently not in Newfoundland during a snowstorm, but considering how excited Canadians get whenever a celebrity poses for a film festival or film shoot, a semi-permanent pair of half-kings should come as a departure welcomed by arguing about who is doing something unconstitutional for whom and if there should be a municipality-funded snowmobile from the bike lanes in February.

There will, of course, be arguments. For example, until someone fixes it, we will no doubt continue to seek the closing of the security costs issue. The Daily Mail, which never exaggerates anything and can be taken as gospel truth on royal affairs, informs us that “a security expert” has warned it could cost “as much” £ 7.6m to protect the couple, which operates at about $ 13 million. It turns out that the “security expert” is a former RCMP officer for whom the Daily Mail read in an article in the Globe and Mail. If this is not unthinkable I don’t know what is.

(The RCMP expert, according to the Globe, actually put the figure at $ 10m. It’s not clear how the Daily Mail managed to raise $ 3m, or why it would then suggest that Canada would be expected to pay “about half of a valuation £ An annual £ 1m “bill currently costs to protect the pair. It is also not clear that the Daily Mail understands that there is a difference between Canadian dollars and US dollars, but what the hell, you don’t read newspapers to get your math proper.)

The Globe has gained a single attention in the foreign press denouncing the whole adventure. “Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining king,” she said, based on some gobledygook about an “ineffable constitutional taboo” that says “a royal living in Canada does not coincides with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

Newspapers can devote unread pages to quoting each other as they build several small temples in a national tsunami

Fortunately, the British press read more than one publication, and then reported that the “respected National Post” spreadsheet begged to be changed: “Columnist Matt Gurney wrote: costs cost how much and Canada has to pay for it. adults cost money to operate. “”

Listen Listen! You see, this is one of the great things about royalty. Newspapers can devote unread pages to quoting each other as they build several small temples in a national tsunami. Why Syrian refugees wearing nothing but clothes on their backs should be lovingly embraced (as they no doubt should) while some Brits who want to break away from his family should be ashamed because his Gran is the Queen has not been made clear despite weeks of arguing. And it never will be. Because, in a way, I swear, Canada and Britain will find some way to keep them safe that doesn’t add to the national debt, and we will continue to find ways to put the constitution at risk whenever has a warm day in Winnipeg.

And, lucky enough, Harry and Meghan will find a beautiful home and settle into a Canadian life where people do not treat them like exhibits in a show case. Which seems to be just what they are looking for.

