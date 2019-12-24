advertisement

“The Rise of Skywalker” practically deletes Kelly Marie Trans Rose Tico from the narrative, but should the character have a greater presence?

One of the biggest criticisms of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker since its nationwide release on December 20 is the reduced role of Rose Tico, a resistance member of Kelly Marie Tran. Rose was featured in “The Last Jedi” and became an issue for some poisonous “Star Wars” fans. Tran had to clean up her Instagram account after falling victim to online harassment by “Star Wars” fans who refused to accept Rose and Trans. Many Rose Tico fans hoped that the character in “The Rise of Skywalker” would continue to be a main character, but as it turns out, Rose is largely removed from the entire film.

Rose shows up just before “The Rise of Skywalker” starts when the main characters prepare to fly to the desert planet Pasanna to begin their mission. Finn tells Rose that she won’t come and the characters leave without her. Rose is barely seen in the rest of the film, although she briefly fought for resistance in the fight against the First Order on Exogol. By removing Rose from the narrative, many critics believe that “Rise of Skywalker” does not respectfully treat the venomous fans and the “Last Jedi” setbacks that have displaced Tran from social media.

While Rose isn’t a big part of The Rise of Skywalker’s theatrical release, an earlier excerpt from the film could have shown the character in a larger capacity. Entertainment Weekly released a video interview with Tran on November 29, just a few days before the cast saw the final cut of “The Rise of Skywalker” on December 3 (Richard E. Grant revealed this in his first reaction to the film) , and Tran expresses her excitement about where “Rise of Skywalker” takes her character. Tran says she was delighted that Rose was interacting with Daisy Ridley’s protagonist Rey.

“I think it’s really cool that they are together in scenes, because we weren’t in any scene in Jedi,” says Tran. “It was really cool to have female energy on the set. I wish I could tell you more, but I’m really looking forward to the people (Rose and Rey) interacting. They both aim to fight for the things you believe in and the people you love. “

Tran says she was delighted that “Star Wars” fans saw Rose and Rey interacting in “Rise of Skywalker,” and fans would have expected the characters to share scenes when you consider that in a “Rise of Skywalker “film still Rose and Rey play a role moment at the resistance base. And yet there is simply no scene in “Rise of Skywalker” in which Rose and Rey interact. The characters closest to the interaction share the same space at the beginning and end of the movie when the movie plays in the Resistance Base. The characters are never shown individually or together on the screen.

The way Tran spoke about Rose’s role in “Rise of Skywalker” to Entertainment Weekly before the film gives the impression that Rose’s meaning should be much bigger. At least Rose seems to have a scene opposite Rey where the characters are talking. IndieWire has asked Lucasfilm for further comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters across the country.

