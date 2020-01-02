advertisement

Keir Starmer has emerged as the leader in the Labor Party leadership competition to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after a poll among members showed that he was the first choice in all regions of Britain, age groups and social classes.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary has yet to officially launch his campaign, but is expected to do so in the first few weeks of the new year. The new chairman will be elected in March after Mr. Corbyn announced that he would step down after the party’s catastrophic defeat in the general election.

According to a YouGov poll on the party members’ project, Mr. Starmer won 39 percent for shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey in the last round with 61 percent of the vote.

Jess Phillips, the leader of the Labor Party of the Women’s Parliament, which has not yet announced whether she is running, was the third most popular choice among members interviewed between December 20 and 30.

The results of this preliminary phase suggest that the winner is unlikely to come from the left, said Prof. Tim Bale from Queen Mary University in London, who conducted the survey with the University of Sussex.

“This is not a 2015-style laboratory leadership competition. If potential candidates do not drop out before voting begins, it may take a few rounds for the winner to be determined this time.

“But it doesn’t look like the winner is coming from the left of the party at the moment. Anyway, Keir Starmer seems to be heading for a pretty emphatic win,” he said.

So far, only Shadow Secretary of State Emily Thornberry and Shadow Minister of Finance Clive Lewis have officially declared that they want to run as the next Labor leader.

Ms. Phillips, who represents Birmingham Yardley, and Wigan’s MP, Lisa Nandy, are expected to stand while former chair of the Secretary of Labor and Home Affairs, Yvette Cooper, considers her options as to whether she will fight for her Guided tour for the second time.

Miners’ Union

Party leader and Corbyn ally Ian Lavery, who denounced the party’s performance for its confused stance on Brexit, could also compete. As a former chairman of the National Union of Miners, who is in favor of leaving the EU, he would be the left of all potential candidates.

The poll will be an interesting read for anyone who said they would use the Christmas break to decide whether to launch official campaigns and get the signatures from MPs required to vote.

In the 1,059 Labor Party poll, 31 percent named Mr. Starmer as their first choice, 20 percent supported Ms. Long Bailey as their favorite, Ms. Phillips received 11 percent, and Mr. Lewis and Ms. Cooper were the first choice for 7 percent of the members surveyed. Ms. Thornberry was 6 percent and Ms. Nandy 5 percent.

After removing the “don’t know” from the survey and subjecting the figures to a simulated leadership vote, Prof. Bale and Prof. Paul Webb from the University of Sussex found that Mr. Starmer Ms. Long Bailey rose by 61 percent to 39 in the last round Percent had hit cents.

In the simulation, Ms. Phillips was beaten in the penultimate ballot with 18 percent of the vote. Ms. Cooper made it to the fourth round. Ms. Nandy and Ms. Thornberry were the first to be beaten.

The breakdown of vacation and whereabouts can affect later voting, as Ms. Long Bailey ranks first among only 19 percent of Labor members who voted for whereabouts in 2016, out of 31 percent of those who voted for vacation.

On the other hand, Ms. Starmer is only 17 percent of school leavers, but 34 percent of the remaining people in the first place. The majority of the party members are remaining who can work in his favor if the vote actually takes place.

There is little difference between the popularity of candidates among men and women, although Ms. Long Bailey is somewhat more popular among male members.

“It certainly doesn’t look like Labor’s members are absolutely convinced that it is time for the party to have a female leader. They seem more interested in finding the best person for the job, regardless of who they are Gender, ”said Bale, who wrote Webb and Monica Poletti Footsoldiers: Political Party Membership in the 21st Century.

Over 60 years

The survey showed that Mr. Starmer is more popular than Ms. Long Bailey in all age groups, but especially among those over 60. He was also 14 percentage points more popular with middle class members than Ms. Long Bailey.

Much of the post-election considerations of members concerned whether Labor needed someone from the north of England to reconnect with voters in former core countries under the Tories.

However, the northernmost of the MPs – Lisa Nandy – does not appear to be any more popular among Labor members living in the north than in other regions of the UK.

The northern members of Labor appear to be as interested as members from other parts of the country from Mr Starmer, who represents Holborn and St. Pancras in north London.

The Scottish members were shown to prefer Mr. Starmer to Ms. Long Bailey, who interviewed 11 percent compared to Mr. Starmers 42 percent.

The survey among 1,059 Labor members by age, gender and region was carried out by YouGov on behalf of the Party Members Project, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and by Prof Tim Bale (Queen Mary University, London) and Prof Paul Webb ( University of Sussex). – Guardian

