Margaret Court beat up transathletes

Murray pulls the plug at the Australian Open

Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

The Japanese star, currently ranked 13th in the world rankings, said a sustained elbow injury forced him to miss the first Grand Slam of the year and the ATP Cup.

“Unfortunately I have to withdraw from the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open,” he said on Monday.

“Today, together with my team, we made this decision because I am still not 100 percent ready (or) healthy to survive at the highest level.

media_cameraKei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Australian Open. Picture: Al Bello / Getty

“This decision was not taken lightly because Australia is one of my favorite places.

“Together with my team, I will continue to work hard to be back in court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support. “

Nishikori, who has completed four quarter-finals of the Australian Open, has not played against Australian Alex de Minaur since his fall in the third round of the US Open in August and underwent elbow surgery in the off-season.

