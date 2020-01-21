advertisement

Cars

January 21, 2020 against Cynthia Shahan

advertisement

Sometimes we only realize what noise is when we are not there yet. Even sounds that we do not pay attention to can disturb the quality of life more than we realize. Some owners of Tesla Model 3 have had problems with rattling and creaking noises. A few owners have some do-it-yourself solutions to share.

The owner in the following video uses an app to test his work. The app can also be used to locate the rattle itself more directly – as a diagnostic tool.

Before watching the video below to eliminate persistent rattles, watch the video in this earlier CleanTechnica message. As drivers of 100% electric cars, we drop our shoulders in lighting while we find the silence in electric cars. However, that means that even a little bit of rattle has to be removed to keep the silence. A few Tesla Model 3 owners dug in and discovered how they could remedy a few ordinary rattles and creaking noises.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkWF8xLLQPI (/ embed)

“After 3 trips to the service center for a litany of rattling noise in the cabin while driving, I finally took matters into my own hands and solved the rattling mystery once and for all. Short, sweet and to the point without fluff. – Blaggosphere on YouTube

This first video focuses on 4 rattles:

1.The front wheel arch on the passenger side and the fender lining.

2. The passenger door loudspeaker.

3. The tweeter on the passenger side.

4. AC ventilation of the footwell on the driver’s side.

This do-it-yourselfer uses foam strips to repair the rattles. The specific product – Foam Seal Tape 1/4 ″ W X 1/8 ″ T, High Density self-adhesive foam strip seal for window and door, 50 Ft length (3 rolls of 16.5 Ft each) – can be easily ordered from Amazon.

The owner also uses an app – Tone Generator: Audio Sound Hz – to check the success of his DIY fixes for the little rattles. It can also be used to find exactly where a rattle is in your car.

For a more complicated rattle-fix, watch the rattle-fixer belt in the video below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLjMzqB3au8 (/ embed)

LivingTesla provides an overview of his favorite tools and repair tools, complete with easy ordering:

Felt tape – J.V. Convert FELT-06 / BLK0755 JVCC FELT-06 Polyester felt band: 3/4 ″ x 15 ft, black

Scissors – Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-4040 Jobsite, Offset Scissors

Torx Drivers – Jetech 9-piece key key set

I do not live in a state that requires license plates. If you do this, there is another solution thanks to the smart LivingTesla: SnapPlate interchangeable number plate mount for model 3.

One thing is certain, I find the action-oriented care of both Tesla owners inspiring. Don’t let go of the little things!

Highlighted image: silence is even better in car-free car-free cities. Photo by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, recognized AP and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside of this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









advertisement