Keeping Lawrence Shankland may be Dundee United’s promotional insurance policy, according to assistant head coach Lee McCulloch.

Championship leaders may be 17 points ahead of Inverness Caley Thistle, second, but no one at the club, including McCulloch, takes the title for granted.

Star player Shankland had a perfect hat-trick – head, right and left – in Partick Thistle’s 4-1 pounding at Firhill on Saturday to bring his total to 24 goals in as many games since joining Ayr United last summer.

This certainly ensures that Scotland’s Cup opponents William Hill of the United, Hibs, will see the Scottish international well watched when the two teams meet in the fourth round at Tannadice on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, many potential buying club scouts are also watching Shankland closely. This makes the January transfer window an anxious time for United fans.

McCulloch insists the Tangerines leader is even good enough to do work for Celtic or the Rangers, but wants him to see his current contract at Tannadice, which runs until 2022.

“It is important that we keep it,” he said.

“I would be amazed if the offers did not come for him this month and even the two halves of the old business had to be interested because of the return of goals he had.

“Lawrence can play as a lone striker or one of the two at the front and you can also see how off the beaten track he is. His touch has improved and so has his movement.

“He also showed resilience after things didn’t work out in Aberdeen, joining Ayr United and then moving here.

“He works so hard and is in the gym before and after training every day. He’s down to earth and always wants to do more, which is nice to see.

“We want to keep it as long as possible.”

McCulloch also claims that Shankland should lead the line for Scotland in the Euro 2020 qualifying semi-final against Israel in March and, hopefully, the final against Norway or Serbia.

He argues that the attacker’s experience earlier in the season when he came into play in the loss to Russia in Moscow and then scored in his first start against San Marino made even more deadly in front of goal.

“I think it gave him extra confidence,” said McCulloch.

“Every footballer in the world needs more confidence and, when he came back from these matches in Scotland, I wouldn’t say there was a swagger about him but there was an additional conviction.

“Our other players also got something out of it because they now have an international star as a teammate.

“So the experience was good for everyone and for the club.”

Scottish boss Steve Clarke has a list of forwards to choose from, but no one else scores as fast as Shankland and McCulloch believes he should start against the Israelis in Hampden.

“Absolutely, as long as he has the right players around him,” said Tannadice coach.

“I think it would be suitable for the system Steve Clarke wants to use with the national team.

“His form this season has been excellent and he also has a goal in two appearances, so he deserves to be on the team.

“Basically, every Scotsman who scores regularly should be included.

“I see Lawrence as offering something different from the others anyway.

“Steven Naismith is fantastic but he was injured, Leigh Griffiths is not yet in great shape and Oli McBurnie did it for Sheffield United but Lawrence is something else.

“He is a more natural goal scorer than McBurnie, thanks to his movement and his clinical finish.

“He also added a rhythm of work – he was not always there a few years ago – to his game. It is thanks to him because he wanted to improve.”

Lee McCulloch was speaking at a media event at William Hill. William Hill is the proud sponsor of the Scottish Cup.

