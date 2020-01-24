advertisement

Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland will let others speculate on his future.

The player himself has a tunnel vision.

“Keep marking” is his only thought.

Shankland’s 25th national goal this season against Hibs has done nothing to calm down the clubs ’attempts to get him away from Tannadice in late January.

But there is certainly no sign of any transfer rumors affecting his football.

“I’m delighted to score all the time and getting one in the Scottish Cup is great,” said the Scottish international.

“So this is another positive point from Saturday to resume our pace.

“All I think is to keep scoring and see what I can get.

“I hope so, but it’s not as easy as going there and scoring every week. I’m just happy to see them come in now and I hope to continue this form. “

The draw with a Premiership top six only boosted confidence in Camp United – both for the cup replay and for the rest of the championship campaign.

“It was sometimes a tough tie,” said Shankland. “It was a bit from start to finish, as they always are.

“We expected that, however, with the quality of the opposition we faced on Saturday and I think we have shown that we have matched most of them.

“The first goal came at a good time, just before half time, to level us up but we probably conceded at the worst time just in the second half.

“However, I thought we reacted well and we stayed in the match, then big Louis (Appere) arrived and produced a little magic.

“It was great for him. It was a great finish. He did really well when he got there and gave us a little bit of danger on the left side.

“Pete (Pawlett) had done very well so far, since he had just returned from an injury, but I thought Louis had given us a little spark and got it right.”

Shankland certainly doesn’t think there was a significant capacity gap between the two teams on Sunday.

“Not at all,” he said. “Obviously they are quality and if you give them space, like Boyle did at the edge of the box, they will punish you.

“You expect that, but I don’t think there are too many things to worry about.

“As long as you stay in the game, you know you have a chance to get back into it and we were able to force a recovery.

“We are just happy to still be in the cup. It will be a tough game at Easter Road, but it is one we look forward to, gaining confidence from Saturday. “

There’s a championship game against Morton to play before thoughts turn to Hibs again.

“It’s a different type of challenge than Saturday, but it will be another tough game,” said Shankland.

“We expect a much more difficult game than they offered us last time when it was 6-0.

“It was tough at Cappielow, but we can’t wait to do it and we will take a lot of positive from Hibs.”

