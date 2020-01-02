advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – At the beginning of a new year and a new decade, many people have resolutions or goals that they would like to achieve. Many people want to eat healthier or get in shape. But often these resolutions are abandoned after January.

These changes, which are made at the beginning of the year, may be too serious and therefore fail.

"One of the mistakes people make is to make drastic changes. So you could say I'm going to cut out carbohydrates, or I'm going to stop eating sugar or no chocolate by 2021.

Instead of making a big change, making small changes gives you a better chance of keeping the habit all year round.

“I think the biggest challenge is thinking long term. When a person tries to make changes, they go out because they are so motivated. So we want these changes to take place and this motivation to last more than 12 weeks, ”said Money.

A simple solution that helps your body is to simply drink more water.

“It’s easy to drink water. A person can drink water when they get up in the morning to start their day so that they are hydrated. And when you do that, you can think more clearly and just have more energy, ”said Money.

And don’t exercise every day if your body isn’t used to it.

“The mistake they make is that they say,” I will exercise every day. “And then they stop. A more realistic goal for the exercise would be to choose only one or two days a week to keep them believe, ”said Money.

Another great goal is to prepare breakfast most days of the week, because what you eat and how much you exercise matters.

“A person’s lifestyle and eating habits can affect how long he lives,” said Money.

Money said, think of your determination as a marathon, not a sprint.

