FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There are more than 100 residents, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but state officials announced in the summer that White Haven Center in Luzerne County will close in about three years.

There were protests from people saying that this place must remain open.

Some lawmakers said there are residents who have lived here for 40 or 50 years.

The Senate has passed a bill to postpone the closure, and this week the House also approved that bill to keep the center open for at least another five years.

The news had people at White Haven Family Diner talking Thursday morning.

“By the way, my sister worked there years ago. Yes, I think it’s okay, “said Joseph Rebarchick of White Haven.

Others said it didn’t mean much.

“I tend to think that it simply prolongs the inevitable, that it will eventually close. As far as I understand, I don’t think they are bringing new people there, most people there are rather old. They will deliver one by one and eventually I don’t think it’s worth keeping it open, “said Ron Harman of White Haven.

Legislators said that those five years will give state officials more time to reconsider the closure or more time to find other places for residents to stay.

There is also some concern about employees, about what happens to them when the center closes.

“They’re going to install a warehouse where 250 people work in the street, so if you want a job, I’m sure you can get a job there,” said Harman.

Because some legislators in the House have made some changes to the law, it is now going back to the Senate for approval.

