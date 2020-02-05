advertisement

NCDC Director Grace Baguma speaking to the press recently at the Uganda Media Center (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The director of the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) launched a passionate defense of the new educational program and accused the deputies of politicizing it.

The Parliament, Tuesday, February 4, suspended the implementation of the new educational program, citing the lack of preparation of all stakeholders.

But in an interview on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the director of the NCDC, Ms. Grace Baguma, said that she only followed the instructions of the Ministry of Education and not politicians.

She also revealed that teacher training for the new program, which is underway in different centers across the country, will continue until the ministry says otherwise.

On Tuesday, for more than 5 hours, several lawmakers warned the government against rushing the implementation of the new curriculum without the required human resources and allowing enough time for the transition.

It was after primary education minister Rosemary Sseninde said the government would not stop implementing the new program and tabled examples of books guiding the new program in Parliament.

But the ghost education minister, Mathias Mpuuga, said that what the government had developed could not pass for curriculum reform but a slight curriculum adjustment. He argued that the government was not ready to implement the program, saying it should be canceled.

East Igara MP Michael Mawanda asked why the government was not giving schools time to understand the new program before rushing its implementation.

