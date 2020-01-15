advertisement

Wu-Tang clan method man let everyone know that he’s really, really, really part of the Power universe. The hip-hop veteran has confirmed his involvement in the next spin-off in the series.

Key facts: This week, Meth went online to share pictures of himself from the “Power Book II: Ghost” set and encouraged fans to watch the latest episodes of “Power”.

Key details: Tuesday, the leaders of “Power” Courtney kemp and 50 cents confirmed that Meth was officially part of the spinoff team.

Wait, there is more: According to reports, Meth will play the role of a lawyer in “Power Book II”.

Wire alum Method Man will play the ambitious and savvy lawyer Davis Maclean in the series created by Courtney Kemp. Designed as part of the big global deal that Kemp signed with Lionsgate in late 2018, the character is drawn to the underground world of New York led by the character of Blige, Oscar-nominated, but can find himself trapped by certain secrets of his past. (Deadline)

Before you leave: In 2019, 50 Cent revealed that the spinoff series would take place 48 hours after the end of the “Power” scenario.

