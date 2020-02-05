advertisement

Information about the corona virus, which first appeared in China, is spreading faster on the Internet than the virus itself, and is causing an outbreak alarm worldwide that has infected nearly 8,000 people and killed more than 170 people, mostly in Asia.

A number of cases have been identified in the United States where public health officials attempt to separate facts from fiction.

advertisement

Before putting on a face mask and stocking up on food and supplies, it’s a good idea to take a deep breath, read credible information from the Centers for Disease Control, and spend less time republishing unconfirmed Facebook posts. There is cause for concern, but there is no need for fear and panic.

The Chinese government has quarantined 50 million people, Buzzfeed explains, and “after a small number of air travel-related cases that have not been fatal and have spread to more than a dozen countries,” the travel ban.

If you have not been to Wuhan recently, have not had contact with cobras and bats, and are not working in the health sector, the risk of infection is low.

The recent influenza season has claimed 10,000 lives in the United States and brought 180,000 people to hospital. Commentators have pointed to other sobering statistics. In the United States, 650,000 people die from heart disease, 170,000 from accidents, and 600,000 from cancer each year.

These facts, of course, don’t eliminate the need for caution, but they do remind Americans of bigger, more pressing health threats.

Other noticeable emerging diseases – e.g. B. Ebola virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and avian flu – have been contained at an astonishing rate. Based on past experience, our health systems will soon identify the causes and precautions.

If you are really concerned, we recommend following the CDC’s advice: wash your hands often, see a doctor if you have respiratory disease (especially if you have just returned from China), and meet similar precautions to prevent the spread of the flu.

Try not to get infected by half-hearted social media information as you have more time to worry about botched Iowa deceptions and other political absurdities.

advertisement