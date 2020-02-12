Only 150 kilometers south of the B.C.-U.S. The limit is white nose syndrome, the fungal disease that causes the death of millions of bats.

While the disease has not yet spread to BC, the BC Community Bat Program is asking the public to help track the disease.

“Detecting WNS in BC is challenging because our bats hibernate alone or in small groups across the province,” said Mandy Kellner, provincial coordinator of the BC Community Bat Program, in a press release. “To monitor the spread of the disease, we need more eyes on the ground. Outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners who sleep on their property may be the first to find problems.”

To help, report any sightings of dead bats or activities of winter bats and pay attention to where and when the activity was. The bodies of dead bats are examined for the disease. Never touch a racket with your bare hands. Follow the guidelines from www.bcbats.ca if you need to move one.

It is not uncommon to see bats catching insects on warmer winter days or evenings. The organization recommends that sleeping bats be left alone. Instead, you can take a photo and report the sighting.

WNS is almost 100 percent fatal to bats, although it does not affect humans. There are currently no treatments for the disease, but preserving and restoring the bats’ habitat can help the bats recover from the disease.

Report to www.bcbats.ca, vancouver@bcbats.ca or 1-855-922-2287 ext. 11th

