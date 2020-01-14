advertisement

Keen has established itself as a respected outdoor shoe brand in the United States. This year, the Portland, Oregon-based company is targeting city dwellers.

In order to attract this audience, which has long been alien to the label, knowledge from its up-and-coming business in Japan is used. Stephanie Rankin, Senior Brand Manager at Keen, said the positioning abroad is far different than the domestic one.

“It’s a lot more style-oriented over there with a mix of festival fashion. Japanese fans are unique in how they like to dress, how they like to present themselves,” said Rankin.

This year, Keen will bring the products of major Japanese boutiques such as Beams and Mita sneakers to the United States. These include, among other things, style-driven color variations that are typical of the region of the Uneek, Newport, Yogui and Shanti silhouettes.

Although these models are available in foreign retail stores, the Japanese iterations from these accounts are not saved. Instead, they are offered first class boutiques. Rankin said Keen is targeting industry leaders like Blends and Atmos New York.

Rankin compared the sales plan to how major sneaker brands segment products that will see the same model in different colors and material make-ups at a variety of retailers.

Although Keen knows that consumers want to attract them, it will not be easy to gain their trust.

“You can’t just try streetwear. You can’t just be something without being something for people,” Rankin said. “It’s a space where culture is important.”

Rankin said Keen will launch an online experience in April to showcase its product and direction, sell the line by the end of May, and perform at key industry events such as Liberty Fairs Las Vegas in February.

“This will show people in the US who only know us as an outdoor brand,” she said. “We’re not trying to change [our audience], we’re just trying to invite more people.”

