People used to be able to ride under the hood and fix their cars. But as automobiles become more computerized and complex, swinging has become a lost art.

Guys like to go wrong with things, especially cars.

I recall the blessings, if they were of a weak knock, the session under my beloved 1968 campervan named George. I could change his oil, control his compression, and adjust his valves with my eyes closed. With enough tools and the right manual, I could have rebuilt his engine in the middle of the desert, though to be honest, I would have missed out on trial and error.

As Annie Murphy Paul writes in her Psychology Today blog, “Tinkering is the opposite of the results-driven, results-oriented method of No Child Left Behind: it involves a loose process of trying things, seeing what happens, reflecting and appreciating, and trying again. “

She goes on to quote a speech by Sylvia Martinez at a meeting of the National Council on Women in Information Technology: “Tinkering is the way true science happens, in all its messy glory.”

For 25 years, I had the privilege of teaching at Shad Valley Calgary, a wonderful program for talented Canadian teens. Week by week, we offered them a choice of hands-on workshops on science, math and entrepreneurship. In the 1980s, I taught students how to build artificial neural networks and simulate road traffic patterns.

The most famous Shad Valley seminar was given by a graduate student. He drove the students out and taught them practical skills like changing a tire and chain mail craft. While they excelled in their schools, these young people were often shielded from aspects of life. Well-meaning parents bought piano lessons or enrolled in university courses, but our students, Shad’s boys and girls, longed for practical, guided meditation.

Why is there a crisis prone to swinging? Have you looked under the hood of a Tesla Model S? It’s a “poor” (front luggage) where the engine should be! I’m sure there are things an owner can do to help maintain this vehicle, but they will be accomplished by tapping on a touch screen. Bringing your Tesla with pliers and a screwdriver is a recipe for disaster.

It’s another problem when you’re trying to control modern vehicles – they are too smart for us, and I don’t just mean that I ask computers to read their codes. I just handled the simple task of replacing a rear wiper on my 2009 Pontiac Torrent. I put in the new one, hit the key and – nothing. I had to consult an obscure car repair forum to learn that “of course the rear wiper is non-functional when the elevator door is open.” I closed the key and solved the problem, feeling pretty dopey in the process.

Even worse, a rental car in San Francisco just wouldn’t let me lock my luggage at a gas station. It just kept popping open. Angry, I pulled out the owner’s manual, which, on page 571, explained that “for your protection, you can’t lock the luggage if the key fob is inside.” Of course, it was inside my jacket in the trunk.

One of the reasons I’m thinking about this now is that I’m giving the keynote address at a Science and Technology Teachers Conference in Calgary on February 26 (information is at https://www.stanrsst.ca/conference – you should consider participate.)

What will I say to them?

First, a reminder that many of the things we enjoy every day are the result of the folly around. Steve Jobs was a notorious tinkerer, as were Benjamin Franklin and Nicola Tesla. And then a challenge – finding a way to bring back that thought to a generation without the thrill of putting together a Heathkit ham radio and traveling the world in analogue style.

I have some ideas on how to accomplish this.

Learning to write computer code is a good start, as you almost always have to intervene to get it working. For those looking for a more physical experience, discard the local “creative space” and see if anyone can point you in the right direction. Or order a Hackerbox. I am currently building their # 0026 kit which contains OpAmps, an Arduino Nano V3, physiological sensors and connected devices.

If you follow the instructions correctly, then a little nonsense, this jumble of pieces should turn into a device capable of “measuring the physiological signals of the heart, brain, and human skeleton” – an affordable Fitbit cellar with even more functionality. There is also a subscription service from hackerboxes.com that sends you a new challenge every month.

My point is that we may have a slightly harder look at finding opportunities to understand ourselves and those we care about. While our next car may be practically consumer-friendly, everyone has things around the house that go kaput and are usually discarded. YouTube and other websites are quite useful (and not helpful) to fix the videos themselves.

It’s not really important if that broken pot of coffee ever creates another cup, or the windshield wiper motor actually moves. Fun and learning come from the confusing journey.

Dr. Tom Keenan is an award-winning journalist, public speaker, professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape, and author of the best-selling book, Technocreep: Privacy Giving and Capitalizing on Intimacy.

