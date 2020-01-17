advertisement

Nine couples eager to learn to dance unleashed fantastic light during an eight-week course organized as a new idea at Branston Golf and Country Club by dance diva Val Cernigova from Burton Valery Dance Studio

“Harnessing the ‘Strictly’ fever that swept across the country, combining the physical and mental benefits of dancing was great fun for the couples who joined our weekly sessions in Branston,” said instructor Val.

advertisement

“Running on Saturday early evening at the Branston Club health and fitness studio, the” Strictly at Branston “class learned at Waltz and Cha Cha Cha, helping them stay fit and healthy health and making new friends, “said Donna Smart, health and fitness at the Branston Club. director.

Mike Brown, who finished the course with his dance partner Diana Muir, said: “I wanted to learn to dance and the relaxed and friendly atmosphere of the Branston Club sessions was very fun and kept me going.”

.

advertisement