advertisement

Dublin’s original kebab shop closes later this month due to a major renovation and relaunch after offering snacks to hungry night owls in the city center for almost 28 years.

Iskander’s Kebab House on Dame Street, which has been in operation since 1992, will be closed on January 19 to allow for a complete renovation of the premises. The late-night takeaway meal was recently purchased by the Aydin family, who says they plan to reopen it as a more upscale restaurant in mid-February.

advertisement

Ali Aydin, whose father started working for Iskander in 2000 shortly after the family moved to Ireland from Turkey, said the kebab shop was the first of its kind in the city center and passers-by the taste of North Africa and the Middle Brought closer to Ostens.

Iskander’s hungry Dubliners have been feeding until the wee hours of the morning for almost three decades.

“Since it’s open until half past five in the morning, the trend began after a night in the city to eat a kebab that was followed by many other shops,” said Aydin. “It paved the way for the terms” kebab “and” kebab “that are widely used in the Dublin region.”

An Iskander employee, who has worked in the store for 24 years, reminded Mr. Aydin of how hundreds of people queued in front of the store early in the morning, eagerly waiting for their kebab. “He said they would place 1,600 orders a day. People were intrigued and tried to find out what this new food was. It was something they had never seen before. “

The original owner is believed to be Algerian, but the store was resold to an Irish owner. In the late 1990s, other kebab shops sprang up in the city center, including the popular Zaytoon chain, which opened its first Café Topolis in 1996.

Employees at Iskander’s kebab house on Dublins Dame Street, Parsed Ramphul, Nicole Montalvo and Duran Duran. Photo: Alan Betson

Mr. Aydin says he enjoyed working behind the cash register during his studies and that the night-time antics among customers “are not as bad as people make out”. “Almost all kebab shops have security after 1am, but I don’t see a need for it because there aren’t as many problems as before. We used to hear stories about customer disputes, but we don’t see that anymore. People seem more relaxed. “

The Aydin family had recently noticed a change in customer preferences where more people chose to eat their lunch or dinner than after a long evening. “We saw fewer people at 4 a.m. and more families during the day. Other places are renovating and putting more emphasis on the environment in which people eat.”

Jamal (Jimmy) Aydin, Ali’s uncle, said the family has spent the past three years making plans to buy and renovate the business.

“We want a more modern concept, the location has to be updated. We thought it would be good to let people know in advance because Iskander has been open for so long, ”he said. “We didn’t just want to close the doors.”

He said the new restaurant would no longer be called Iskanders.

advertisement