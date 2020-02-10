advertisement

Keanu Reeves has arrived on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards – and he brought his mother with him.

The 55-year-old Matrix actor will be returning to our screens in Bill & Ted Face The Music later this year. After a busy year 2019 with John Wick 3 and even Toy Story 4, he shows no signs of slowing down.

When his cinema cohorts landed on the red carpet under the glamor and glamor of the award season, Reeves arrived with his mother Patricia Taylor.

Reeves was recently spotted filming The Matrix 4 – the long-awaited successor to the legendary science fiction franchise that involves reuniting the stars with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. He will also get to know some new faces, including Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Very little is currently known about the plot of the fourth film in the series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, Reeves said of the script: “It is very ambitious. As it should be! ‘

Lana Wachowski – half of The Wachowskis’ creative team known for his franchise work – produces and stages the film based on a screenplay written by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

For the rest of 2020, Reeves will be seen with Bill & Ted 3 in the film event of the year: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas on May 21, 2021 – this is also the day on which John Wick 4 will be released. Breathtaking!

