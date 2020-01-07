advertisement

Robbie Keanes time in Liverpool is a time that the player regrets. Not necessarily the move itself, but he thinks things could have gone better in Anfield.

He arrived at Merseyside as the perfect attacking partner for Fernando Torres. However, it soon became clear that Rafael Benitez didn’t really see it that way.

Keane was forced to play left wig in the pre-season, the first indication that he didn’t exactly fit the manager’s plans. While getting a run on the team after an injury to Torres, he was soon dropped when Benitez preferred to play Steven Gerrard just behind the Spaniard.

It seems that the Irish striker never really clicked with the Liverpool manager. As this story shows, Benitez’s meticulous manner wasn’t too well suited to Keane’s style of play.

Keane appeared in “Gary Nevilles Soccerbox” when he described a meeting with the boss after a game against West Brom. It was a match in which he won Liverpool, scored two goals and won a man’s honor. Benitez was still not happy

Here’s how Keane describes what happened:

Rafa was not one to put his arm around you and said, “You were brilliant today.”

Instead we played West Brom and I scored two goals and we won. Two goals that I made from my movement backwards.

Then he pulls me into the office and says, “I know all the newspapers said you played well and were the man of the game, but I don’t think you did.”

I asked for what reason and he said, “I don’t think your movement was so good.” I told him the two gates were from my movement and he told me to watch a video.

I left his office and went into the video man’s little room. He goes through the clips and tells me what to do.

I said to him, “Show me my two goals, don’t show me stupid little clips that you can just get out of every game.”

He showed me the goals, I asked him where they came from and he said “movement”. I said thank you, got up and walked away.

Keane was excluded from the squad for the following game. At that time, he knew that under Benitez he had no future in Liverpool.

He would leave transfer window in January and scored five goals in 19 appearances.

