The Irish police appealed to the public to stop sharing pictures and videos of a 17-year-old in social messaging apps.

The Gardai, who are investigating the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, said the unverified images were depressing and disrespectful to his family. She asks everyone to report back to the police with information about the origin of the material.

Previously, police confirmed that some human remains were discovered in Coolock, north of Dublin, on Monday, that of the teenage boy who disappeared in a tracksuit and Canada Goose jacket on Sunday evening.

“This is a brutal and cruel attack on a child and totally unacceptable in a normal democratic society,” said Chief Supt Mangan.

“The scale of the violence is shocking.”

“It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a little boy who was trying to find his way in life. He has now lost his life and his family has lost their beloved son and brother,” he said.

Keane was last seen by the family on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in Drogheda, a town north of Dublin. At about 10 p.m. that night, the police had answered an emergency call that a bag containing human remains had been found in the city.

On Wednesday, a call from the Dublin Fire Brigade found a Volvo car with fake license plates on fire at 1:30 a.m., exposing more human remains in the car.

Several searches have been carried out in the Drogheda area and the police are asking anyone to report with information or dash cam footage.

Police officers believe Keane was murdered in a drug war between crew members in a city north of Dublin.

A source told The Irish Sun: “There is a lot of paranoia out there, and since he [Keane] has worked for both sides, he would have been an easy target.

Gardai believes Keane was lured to death after meeting friends on Sunday.

Another source said: “We are dealing with young people who have thrown themselves over the head and can see no way out.

“People should pick up the phone and tell Gardai what they know because this kind of violence only leads to more barbaric acts.”

Tributes to the murdered teenager have been published on social media. One of the comments read: “What kind of world do we live in? He was just a child. God love the young man’s family. “

Another said, “I think of all of you. My heart is absolutely broken for you. It is such a cruel world. “

– With the sun

Originally published as an extraordinary appeal for sick video

