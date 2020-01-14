advertisement

KCCA FC are now seven points behind leader Vipers SC. (PHOTO / KCCA FC)

Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Tuesday, 14-01-2020

KAVUMBA – KCCA FC will have everything it takes to maintain the Ugandan Premier League title for the third consecutive time.

Mike Mutebi’s team, which has won the last two titles, is now 7 points from the front row after Tuesday’s results.

While the Viper SC leaders won 4-2 at Proline FC, the KCCA were not so lucky in their away game against Bright Stars FC when they lost 2-1.

This is their fourth loss of the season after falling to Tooro United FC, BUL FC and Mbarara City FC in the first round.

In the match played in Kavumba on Tuesday, Joseph Janjali and Ronald Ssempala scored for the Stars while Muzamir Mutyaba registered for Mutebi.

From the first minute, KCCA fell behind after Janjali properly connected to a center of Brian Kayanja.

Towards the mandatory break, Mutyaba equalized for KCCA FC as he assisted Erisa Ssekisambu.

However, Ssempala would win him at home with 13 minutes remaining after a good interaction with Jamil Karisa.

Both sides were fortunate enough to complete their count, but ultimately failed.

Samuel Kato headed for a corner from Herbert Achai before John Odemwegu also led the wide header.

KCCA FC who were without Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza, they saw Mike Mutyaba shoot at high speed at the end of the match.

For the home team that entered the match after a 1-0 victory over BUL FC in their first second-round match, an effort by Ssempala was ruled out after Kayanja shot straight at Jamil Malyamungu.

Janjali was fortunate enough to double the day’s scoring but his head was cleared from the line by John Revita.

Finally, Bright Stars retained a third victory of the season.

The three points make them climb to 12th place with 16 points in 17 games.

For KCCA FC, they remain in second position with 32 points, 7 behind the Vipers SC.

How the two teams started

BrightStars

Edwin Kiwanuka (Gk), Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Ssekitto, Andrew kiwanuka, Enock Walusimbi, Samuel Ssebunza, Jamil Kalisa, Juma Ssebaduka, Joseph Janjali, Angu, Brian Kayanja

KCCA FC

Jamil Malyamungu, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Philbert Obenchan, Joseph Kafumbe, Gift Ali (C), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba, Herbert Achai, John Odumegwu

The other results on Tuesday

-SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United FC

-Proline FC 2-4 Vipers SC

-Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC

